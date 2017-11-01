MTPR

Trump Administration Ends Funding For Blackfeet Range Rider Program

By 2 hours ago
  • The Bureau of Indian Affairs has abruptly ended funding for the tribe's range rider program, according to Barnes.
    The Bureau of Indian Affairs has abruptly ended funding for the tribe's range rider program, according to Barnes.
    Murray Foubister / Flickr
Originally published on November 1, 2017 4:43 pm

The Trump administration has cancelled funding for the Blackfeet Nation’s range rider program. These are tribal members who inspect cattle and make sure the land isn’t overgrazed. Now they could potentially lose their jobs and the Blackfeet tribal council isn’t pleased.

Sitting in his office in Browning, Blackfeet tribal chairman Harry Barnes looks angry.

“I believe it’s illegal,” he says.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs stopped funding the tribe’s range rider program on October 5th. Barnes says the move means those range riders and support staff could lose their jobs on the reservation. And when jobs are at stake, he says the federal government -- by law -- has to consult with a tribe before it makes a decision. But that didn’t happen.

“We didn’t get a notice, we didn’t get consultation, none of that," he says. "We get a letter saying all that three percent is now going to treasury. So we lose it.”

That 3 percent Barnes is talking about is a fee the BIA collects from ranchers leasing land on the reservation. The agency then transferred that money to the tribe, who used it to fund the range rider program. It costs about $142,000 a year, according to a 2014 budget.

But early last month, the BIA sent a letter to the Blackfeet tribal business council saying it would stop transferring that money to the tribe. Barnes says that effectively ends the range rider program. Any future fees, the letter says, will now go to the federal government.

Blackfeet Range Rider Program Documents by Nate Hegyi on Scribd

The letter doesn’t say why the BIA cancelled the agreement. Representatives from the agency did not respond to our interview requests before deadline. Barnes speculates the BIA is pocketing any future fees to help stave off an almost 11 percent budget cut at the agency.

“I think they’re all scrambling, finding, okay, where can we find other money?" he says. "Wow, here’s some right here.”

According to Barnes, the tribal council sent Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke a letter asking him to review the decision. Zinke’s spokesperson, Heather Swift, was unable to comment before deadline.

Copyright 2017 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio.

Tags: 
Harry Barnes
Bureau of Indian Affairs
ranching
agriculture

Related Content

Blackfeet Hesitant About Proposed National Monument At Badger-Two Medicine

By Oct 19, 2017
Blackfeet tribal council member Roland Kennerly sits at the edge of the Badger-Two Medicine area near the Blackfeet Reservation.
Nate Hegyi / YPR

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended a new national monument at Badger-Two Medicine. While the Blackfeet Nation says the proposal is a good start, they’re also hesitant to fully embrace it before having a say in how the proposed monument is managed. 

First Blackfeet Park Ranger Honored By Tribe, Glacier Park

By Jun 30, 2017
From left to right: Harry Barnes, Smokey RidesAtTheDoor, Tim Davis, Jay DustyBull sing an honoring song for Francis X. Guardipee, the first Blackfeet National Park Ranger, June 30, 2017 in Glacier National Park..
Nicky Ouellet

In celebration of the opening of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park this week, members of the Blackfeet Tribe held an honoring ceremony.

Amid the peaks of the Continental Divide, Blackfeet men in full regalia sang an honoring song for Francis X. Guardipee, the first Blackfeet tribal member to serve as a National Park Ranger.

Interior Cancels Oil And Gas Leases In Badger-Two Medicine

By Nov 16, 2016
Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Harry Barnes, U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, and Devon Energy CEO David Hager sign a ceremonial document at the Department of Interior Headquarters in Washington DC, Wednesday morning, as Blackfeet leadership stand behind
U.S. Department of the Interior

The United States Department of the Interior has announced a negotiated settlement with an energy company that cancels 15 of the remaining oil and gas leases in the Badger-Two Medicine area just east of Glacier National Park. 

Blackfeet Tribe Cites Treaty Rights In Planned Release Of Bison

By MTPR News Oct 7, 2016
Two Medicine River, in the Badger-Two Medicine area.
Courtesy Gene Sentz

The Blackfeet tribal government says it plans to release buffalo onto national forest land as “free roaming wildlife.” The Council made that official proclamation Thursday.

Blackfeet Tribe Greenlights New Constitution

By Associated Press Jun 20, 2016
Blackfeet Nation

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has voted to redraft the tribe's constitution.

Deadline Near For Tribal Members To Claim Settlement Money

By Associated Press Oct 27, 2017
Sign saying "Welcome to Blackfeet Indian Country."
Will Marlow (CC-BY-NC-2)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — American Indian tribal members and their descendants have until Nov. 27 to ask for their share of the remainder of $3.4 billion in settlement money awarded to Native Americans after a major class-action lawsuit against the federal government.

The Cobell v. Salazar case began in 1996 when Blackfeet Nation banker Eloise Cobell claimed the Bureau of Indian Affairs had been mismanaging, squandering and stealing billions of dollars in land-lease royalties and other tribal property for a century, The Billing Gazette reported.