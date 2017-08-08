MTPR

Trump Administration Repeals Obama-Era Coal Royalty Reform

By 3 hours ago
Originally published on August 8, 2017 1:18 pm

The Trump administration is repealing an Obama-era rule that forced energy companies to pay more royalties on fossil fuels. Coal producers call it a return to fairness, but environmental groups say the repeal allows companies to continue exploiting a decades-old loophole.

Connie Wilbert, director of the Sierra Club’s Wyoming Chapter, says the repeal of Obama’s valuation reform is about  “giving coal companies this great gift of a bunch of extra revenue and shorting the communities here in Wyoming."

She says, since the 1980s, energy companies have exploited a loophole that allows them to pay unfairly low royalties -- which are like a sales tax -- on the coal they get from public lands.

And Wilbert says this harms coal-producing states like Wyoming, which rely on those royalties to fund public education and infrastructure. 

The reform made companies pay more in royalties. It went into effect on the first of this year, But it only lasted a month before the Trump administration pressed pause.

And now the Interior Department has published a final rule scrapping the reform.

“This is just another positive move by the Trump Administration to ensure that the resource economies in states like Montana are strong and that we’re creating jobs here,” Chuck Denowh, a spokesperson for Count on Coal Montana, says.

The system in place before the Obama administration’s change works, he says, and Montanans and Americans get a fair deal on the coal they own. He says Obama’s valuation reform was a thinly-veiled attempt to shut down coal mining in the West.

“They just wanted to keep it in the ground," he says. "You saw that every group that supported this had that keep it in the ground mantra, so that’s what it was really all about.”  

But Wilbert says it’s a boon for big coal.

“We go back to the same system we’ve had since the 1980s, allowing these huge coal corporations to basically cheat taxpayers out of hundreds of millions of dollars every year,” she says.

The repeal goes into effect on September 6th, and a spokesperson for the Sierra Club says they’re exploring legal options. In a press release, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the repeal “restores our economic freedom by ensuring our energy independence.”

Copyright 2017 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio.

Tags: 
coal
Chuck Denowh
Connie Wilbert
Sierra Club
coal royalties
Ryan Zinke

Related Content

Pence Told Crow Tribe 'War On Coal Is Over' During Absaloka Mine Visit

By Jackie Yamanaka May 15, 2017

Lumber Tariffs Create Mixed Bag Of Winners And Losers

By May 9, 2017
An escalating trade war brewing between the United States and Canada could save timber mills in Montana, but at the cost of over 1,000 jobs north of the border in British Columbia.
(PD)

An escalating trade war brewing between the United States and Canada could save timber mills in Montana, but at the cost of over 1,000 jobs north of the border in British Columbia.

It all started in April, when the Trump administration slapped tariffs on softwood lumber coming across the border, making them up to 24 percent more expensive. It’s something Montana lumber producers have been asking for, and it’s a test of Trump’s ‘America First’ trade policy. 

Failed Legislation Means Uncertainty For Colstrip's Future

By Zachariah Bryan - UM Community News Service May 3, 2017
The Colstrip Power Plant consists of four separate coal-fired generating units, collectively owned by Puget Sound Energy, Talen Energy, Avista Corporation, PacifiCorp and NorthWestern Energy.
Beth Saboe

When Montana's 2017 Legislature adjourned on April 28, Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, ended almost right where he began.

At the session's beginning, he helped draw up several bills that would help his community, which is facing the impending closure of two out of four units at its massive coal-fired electrical plant. By the time lawmakers left the Capitol, many of the bills – aimed at easing impacts on jobs, tax revenues and real estate – were dead.