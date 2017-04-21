MTPR

Trump Jr. Arrives In Montana To Campaign For Greg Gianforte

  • Supporters line up ahead of the Greg Gianforte & Donald Trump Jr. Rally in Hamilton April 21, 2017.
    Rachel Cramer

Donald Trump Jr. is in Montana to campaign and raise money for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte. The president’s son is joining the Bozeman software entrepreneur turned political hopeful today and tomorrow to rally supporters on a four town tour of the state, in support for Gianforte’s bid for the U.S. House.

A crowd of supporters starting lining up in Ravalli County fairgrounds an hour before Greg Gianforte and Donald Trump Jr. flew into town. A half hour before the rally started more than a hundred people were waiting to get into the rally.

Gianforte kept his distance from Donald Trump when the two were campaigning for Montana's governor's seat and the White House, but in this spring's special election for the U.S. House Gianforte is echoing Donald Trump’s rhetoric; promising to drain the swamp, and put America, and Montana, first.

Gianforte and his Democrat opponent Rob Quist, a Montana folk singer, have a just over a month left in their sprint race for the U.S. House. Mail ballots go out May 1, in-person voting is May 25.

Tom Wing from Missoula was one of the first to arrive at the rally in Hamilton. He likes Gianforte’s business experience and came to see Trump Jr; although Wing doesn’t think Gianforte needs Trump’s help to win"

"I'm not really sure Gianforte needs him, to be honest with you. From the survey that I’ve done and I’ve seen, he’s so far ahead now that I don't think it makes a difference. This Quist will go back in the bars and play music I guess."

As Wing and others started lining up to enter the rally, protesters lining about half a block holding signs also started gathering on the other side of the fair grounds fence.

Earlier today, Trump Jr. and Gianforte campaigned in Kalispell, and will head to Billings tonight. They will hold one more rally Bozeman on Saturday.

We'll have more coverage on the rally later in tonight's newscast.

