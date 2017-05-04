MTPR

Trump Jr. Will Return To Montana To Campaign For Gianforte

By MTPR News 41 minutes ago
  • During a campaign rally in Hamilton, MT April 21, Donald Trump Jr. told his father's supporters, many wearing red ‘Make America Great Again Hats’, that if they liked Trump, they'd like Greg Gianforte, a software entrepreneur from Bozeman.
    Corin Cates-Carney

Donald Trump Jr. will make a return trip to Montana to stump for Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. Trump Jr. was in Montana two weeks ago on Gianforte's behalf for two days of campaigning, fundraising and gopher hunting during a four-city tour.

“Well, we didn’t get everywhere," Gianforte says. "And I was thrilled — I’m running on a platform of being a strong voice for Montana and working with Donald Trump to get stuff done versus my opponent who’s siding with Nancy Pelowski.”

Gianforte's campaign announced today that the president's son will be appearing in Helena, Great Falls and Sidney next Thursday. Details for the events have not yet been announced.

Gianforte is vying for Montana's sole congressional seat in the May 25th special election against Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks.

The post became vacant when Ryan Zinke joined the president's cabinet as Interior Secretary.
 

