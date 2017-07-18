Tune In For Montana Jazz And Classic Blues On MTPR

Montana Jazz Artists are the focus on "What I Like About Jazz" this week. Montana has a long history of great jazz players. There is a wide range of artists from players like Jack Walrath, Jim Rotondi, David Morgenroth, and Chuck Florence, to singers Dee Daniels, Eden Atwood, MJ Williams, and Jeni Fleming.

We'll also hear classics from The Big Sky Mudflaps, Kelly Roberti, Bob Nell, Wilbur Rehmann, and Philip Aaberg. That's Wednesday, July 19 at 8:00 p.m. on your radio or online.

Then "Blues on the Move" will feature classic recordings, mostly from Chicago, from the '50s to the '70s. Vintage Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, James Cotton, Buddy Guy and Junior Wells, The Butterfield Blues Band, The Dirty Blues Band (with Rod Piazza), Johnny Winter, John Hammond, and so much more. "Blues on the Move" starts at 10:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 19.