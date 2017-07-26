MTPR

Uncertainty In DC Fueling Health Insurance Rate Increases In Montana

  • The three biggest health insurance companies in Montana met with state insurance commissioner Matt Rosendale Wednesday to explain their price increases for 2018.
First up was Montana Health Co-op:

“We had a average of a 4 percent increase,” said Larry Turney, the Co-op's president.

Next, PacificSource Insurance:

“We're projecting that we're going to need an average of a 7.4 percent increase,” said Ken Bichell, a PacificSource actuarial analyst.

And last, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana:

“We took a different approach," said Mike Frank, the president of Montana Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"There's a lot of uncertainty still out there, and we took the approach of, how do we price for that," Frank said.

That “uncertainty” is mostly not knowing what Congress and the White House might do about the Affordable Care Act. Specifically whether they will eliminate or stop enforcing the legal requirement to have health insurance or pay a penalty, and whether Republicans will eliminate certain subsidies to help lower income people buy coverage.

Frank said that, if those parts of Obamacare stay in place, "Our average rate increase is about 2.3 percent."

But with the uncertainty about the future of major provisions of the Affordable Care Act?

"With that, we came up with an increase of 17.3 percent," he said.

So, Blue Cross added that higher percentage increase for uncertainty to their base rate, and a couple of other factors, Frank said, "which gives us an average rate increase of 23.1 percent."

That's a lot of numbers, so here's a quick re-cap: Montana's biggest health insurance companies say that if the Affordable Care Act stays in place as it is now, they'll need to raise their average rates by single digit percentages.

But the only Montana insurer that modeled a scenario with major changes to the Affordable Care Act like Republicans in Washington are talking about, says those changes would mean prices would go up north of 20 percent.

Matthew Rosendale is Montana's Commissioner of Securities and Insurance.
Montana Insurance Commissioner Matthew Rosendale, who presided over Wednesday's hearing, appeared to misunderstand Blue Cross' explanation for its rate increase.

He told The Associated Press afterward that he believed the company's higher prices for next year are because of requirements in the Affordable Care Act. This in spite of the company's president saying that provisions in that law will keep prices lower than if Congress or the White House eliminate them.

Blue Cross spokesman John Doran had no comment on Rosendale's interpretation and said the company stands by its explanation.

Matt Rosendale
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana
John Doran
Pacific Source
Montana Health Co-Op
Healthcare
health insurance
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare

Montana’s health insurance companies are asking for rate increases for 2018 ranging from 2 percent to 23 percent. Those numbers released today are much lower than the rate increases for last year, some of which topped 50 percent.

The proposed increases are only for the individual and small group markets. Most Montanans get their health coverage elsewhere, either through their jobs or government programs like Medicaid, Medicare and the Veterans Administration.

As Congress works on overhauling health care, the company with perhaps the most at stake in Montana is Blue Cross and Blue Shield. It's a division of Health Care Service Corporation, which says it's the fourth largest insurance company in America.

Montana Public Radio’s Eric Whitney talked about the changes Congress is proposing with John Doran, a vice president and chief of staff for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.

Senator Jon Tester is ripping the new Senate health care bill, Senator Steve Daines says he needs more time to study it.

In a press release, Democrat Tester said, “This pig just got more lipstick, but still smells like a pigpen.” He said the bill will rip away coverage from thousands of Montanans, deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and impose a, quote, “age tax” on people in their 50s and 60s.

John Goodnow is the CEO of Benefis Health System, Montana's second-largest, in Great Falls
The CEO of one of Montana's largest hospitals says Republicans are helping to create the instability that’s causing insurance companies to leave the federal health care exchanges established under the Affordable Care Act.

John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis Health System in Great Falls, said Republican talk about reducing subsidies that help people buy coverage is a, quote, "slick trick" to ensure the exchanges will fail.

The Republican scramble to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has yielded yet another version of a health care overhaul bill, along with yet another score from the Congressional Budget Office — the second analysis from the nonpartisan agency in two days.