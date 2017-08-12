UPDATE: Evacuation Level Status For Sunrise Fire

8/12 9 p.m.

Trout Creek Road from Magone Ranch (near Pellet Mill) southwest through the fire area is in Stage 3 evacuation, meaning residents need to leave their homes, as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Quartz Creek, Cougar Gulch, and Verde Creek are also in Stage 3 evacuation.

Riverbed, Sunrise and Quartz Flat are currently in Stage 2 evacuation, meaning residents should get ready to leave.

The Red Cross is prepared to open a shelter at the Superior High School for evacuees.

A public meeting was held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Lozeau Lodge.

