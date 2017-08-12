MTPR

UPDATE: Evacuation Level Status For Sunrise Fire

By 9 hours ago
  • Verde Creek night firing operation on the Sunrise fire.
    Alan McGuire-Dale/Inciweb

8/12   9 p.m.

Trout Creek Road from Magone Ranch (near Pellet Mill) southwest through the fire area is in Stage 3 evacuation, meaning residents need to leave their homes, as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Quartz Creek, Cougar Gulch, and Verde Creek are also in Stage 3 evacuation. 

Riverbed, Sunrise and Quartz Flat are currently in Stage 2 evacuation, meaning residents  should get ready to leave. 

The Red Cross is prepared to open a shelter at the Superior High School for evacuees.

A public meeting was held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Lozeau Lodge. 

More information on the Sunrise fire can be found on InciWeb.

wildfire

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 11, 2017

By MTPR News Aug 11, 2017
National Park Service/Seth King

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the evacuation warning area associated with Lolo Peak Fire.  The alert reads as follows:

Due to this weekend’s impending Red Flag weather event, the evacuation warning area for Highway 12 near Lolo has been expanded now to include both the north and south sides of the highway from mile post 20 at Bear Creek to Fort Fizzle.

Weekend Lightning Forecast Puts All Western Montana On Alert

By Aug 11, 2017
Malinda Goldhirsch makes the initial attack on a fire near her home that started due to downed powerlines Thursday night.
Libby Goldhirsch

The dry thunderstorm that swept through the Flathead area last night set off dozens of spot fires, left about 5,000 houses without power for hours and previews what’s to come this weekend as a new weather front moves in.

Malinda Goldhirsch lives in Whitefish and got a firsthand taste of the powerful storm while watching TV with her family.

Seeley Lake Doctor Says Take Smoke Health Risks Seriously

By Aug 11, 2017
Sarah Coefield from the Missoula City-County Health Department talks about the hazards of the smoke in Seeley Lake at a public meeting Thursday, August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

About 250 people filled most of the bleachers at Seeley Lake elementary school Thursday night to get the latest update on the Rice Ridge fire.

Somewhat unusual for a fire meeting was for the crowd to hear from someone from the county health department about air quality concerns, but Sarah Coefield, an air quality specialist with Missoula City-County Health, said smoke pollution levels have repeatedly hit hazardous levels.