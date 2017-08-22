MTPR

USFWS Reopens Public Comment On Future Of National Bison Range

By Maxine Speier 32 minutes ago
  • USFWS Reopens Public Comment On Future Of National Bison Range
    USFWS Reopens Public Comment On Future Of National Bison Range
    Josh Burnham (CC-BY-2)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says they are reopening the public comment period on the future of the National Bison Range. That’s in response to feedback the agency got earlier.

Service officials will hold a public meeting in Missoula next week.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Ryan Moehring says the meeting is part of an ongoing scoping process for the National Bison Range’s Comprehensive Conservation Plan.

"That CCP as we call it, is a 15 year plan that sort of guides the way that each refuge is managed."

This will be the third meeting hosted this year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help the public learn about management plans that are being considered for the National Bison Range and areas within that refuge complex including the Lost Trail, Ninepipe and Pablo National Wildlife Refuges.

"We would recommend anyone that has a vested interest in the future of how the National Bison Range is managed to come out to this meeting," says Moehring.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, at 6 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library.

Two similar meetings were held in June in Polson and Kalispell, each with a turnout of only about 15 people. At both meetings, people raised concerns about understaffing at the bison range, invasive weed management and the status of special agreements between the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes regarding co-management opportunities.

Following those meetings, Moehring says there was a call from some of the project’s cooperating partners to hold another meeting and reopen the public comment period which had closed June 19th. Concerns were raised by the CSKT, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Lake County and Sanders County.

Public comments are again being accepted for the National Bison Range’s Comprehensive Conservation Plan and accompanying Environmental Impact Statement.

For more information regarding the National Bison Range Complex, visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

Comments to be considered can be emailed to: Scoping_nbr@fws.gov

Comments can also be mailed to this address:

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Attention: Bernardo Garza
134 Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Tags: 
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Ninepipes Wildlife Refuge
Lost Trail Wildlife Refuge
Pablo National Wildlife Refuge
national bison range
Ryan Moehring
Missoula Montana
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
Bureau of Indian Affairs

Related Content

Public Input To Help Shape Management Plans For Montana Wildlife Refuges

By Jun 8, 2017
The Service is drafting comprehensive conservation plans, or CCPs, and accompanying environmental analyses for two areas: one for the National Bison Range, and a separate CCP for the rest of the units within the refuge complex.
Mike Albans

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in Polson and Kalispell this week, seeking public input on a pair of management plans for wildlife refuges in northwest Montana.

USFWS Hosts Public Meetings On National Bison Range Planning

By Jun 6, 2017
Bison and the National Bison Range.
Josh Burnham-cc-by-2.0

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting two public meetings tonight and tomorrow night about planning efforts for the National Bison Range.

Public Meetings Will Shape Future Management Of National Bison Range

By May 24, 2017
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is updating the bison range’s comprehensive conservation plan and accompanying environmental impact statement.
(PD)

Two federal scoping meetings are scheduled to help shape future management options for the National Bison Range at Moiese. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is updating the bison range’s comprehensive conservation plan and accompanying environmental impact statement. 

National Bison Range Will Remain Under USFWS Management, Interior Says

By May 18, 2017
An informational sign at the entrance of the National Bison Range.
Josh Burnham

One month after pulling a proposal to transfer management of the National Bison Range to the tribes of the Flathead Reservation, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke yesterday made it official: Management will remain in the federal government’s hands.