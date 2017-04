With Versatile Trumpeter Allen Vizzutti, Everything Ends On A High Note ("Musicians' Spotlight," April 27, 2017)

Virtuoso trumpeter and composer Allen Vizzutti is equally comfortable – and adept - in the jazz and classical domains. Born and raised in Missoula, his dizzying performance and teaching schedule whisks him all over the world. Vizzutti is John Floridis's guest this week on Musicians' Spotlight.

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 4/27/17. Listen on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)