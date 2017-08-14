MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

A Voice 'Merle Haggard Would Be Proud Of': Melissa Forrette's Old-School Country

By 30 minutes ago

Singer-songwriter Melissa Forrette decided to forgo a college volleyball scholarship. Instead, she moved to Montana to work as a wilderness outfitter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Her first song, written in the backcountry under a starry sky, was “Big City Lights,” a reflection on what she’d left behind back home in Santa Cruz.

Listen in as Melissa visits with host John Floridis for her debut on "Musician’s Spotlight."

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight,"  6/08/17 and 8/17/17. Listen on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)

Melissa Forrette

