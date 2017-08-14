'A Voice Merle Haggard Would Be Proud Of:' Melissa Forrette's Old-School Country ("Musician's Spotlight," June 8 and August 17, 2017)

Singer-songwriter Melissa Forrette decided to forgo a college volleyball scholarship. Instead, she moved to Montana to work as a wilderness outfitter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Her first song, written in the backcountry under a starry sky, was “Big City Lights,” a reflection on what she’d left behind back home in Santa Cruz.

Listen in as Melissa visits with host John Floridis for her debut on "Musician’s Spotlight."

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 6/08/17 and 8/17/17. Listen on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)