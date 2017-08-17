MTPR

Watch: Fry Street Quartet Plays Haydn's 'Sunrise Quartet'

By MTPR 25 minutes ago
  • Fry Street Quartet plays live on Montana Public Radio, August 7, 2017.
    Josh Burnham

The Fry Street Quartet joined us in Studio B August 7, 2017 to preview their performances at Festival Amadeus, and play some music live on the air.  Sit in with the quartet as they play the second movement of Haydn's "Sunrise Quartet" live on Montana Public Radio

This remarkable quartet – hailed as "a triumph of ensemble playing" by the New York Times – is a multi-faceted ensemble taking chamber music in new directions. Touring music of the masters as well as exciting original works from visionary composers of our time, the Fry Street Quartet has perfected a "blend of technical precision and scorching spontaneity" (The Strad). Since securing the Grand Prize at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, the quartet has reached audiences from Carnegie Hall to London, and Sarajevo to Jerusalem, exploring the medium of the string quartet and its life-affirming potential with "profound understanding...depth of expression, and stunning technical astuteness" (Deseret Morning News).

MTPR Live

