Watch: Fry Street Quartet Plays Haydn's 'Sunrise Quartet'

Listen: Baroque Lute And Guitar Live From Montana Public Radio

Carrie Krause and John Lenti are part of the I-90 Collective quartet. They'll play St. Timothy's Summer Music Festival August 20 at 4 p.m. Krause and Lenti joined MTPR's Michael Marsolek to preview their upcoming performance, and talk about what drew them to baroque music.

Listen in for baroque lute and violin music live from Studio B at Montana Public Radio.