MTPR

Watch Live: State Of The State Address 2017

By MontanaPBS 6 seconds ago
  • Tune in right here for MontanaPBS coverage of Governor Bullock's 2017 State of the State Address. The speech is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24.
    Tune in right here for MontanaPBS coverage of Governor Bullock's 2017 State of the State Address. The speech is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24.
    William Marcus

MontanaPBS provides live coverage and analysis of Governor Steve Bullock's State of the State Address. This speech, delivered before the joint chambers of the Montana Legislature, comes at the beginning of the governor's second term. The live coverage will include a response from the Montana Republican Party, interviews with lawmakers and analysis.

Tune in right here for MontanaPBS coverage of Governor Bullock's 2017 State of the State Address. The speech is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tags: 
Montana politics
Steve Bullock
State of the State

Related Content