MTPR

Whitefish Attorney Joins The Race For Montana's U.S. House Seat

By 2 hours ago

Another Democrat has jumped into the growing field of candidates vying to challenge Republican Representative Greg Gianforte for Montana’s at-large U.S. House seat.

Whitefish attorney Jared Pettinato says he wants to spur Montana’s economy by expanding its wind energy capacity in the east and allow more logging in the west.

Jared Pettinato is running for Montana's lone U.S. House seat.
Credit Courtesy

"We spent 80 years taking out the largest trees in the forest and suppressing all of the wildfires. That changed the conditions of our forests in a general way," he said. "Humans have created this system of extreme wildfires. We hold the responsibility to try to fix it. Some of that means thinking in places that are too dense and cleaning a lot of the other places.”

Pettinato worked for the past decade as a natural resources lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice. Other Democrats in the race include state Representative Tom Woods and former state Representative Kathleen Williams, Billings attorney John Heenan and former land-trust director Grant Kier of Missoula.

Tags: 
Jared Pettinato
U.S. Department of Justice
Tom Woods
Kathleen Williams
John Heenan
Grant Kier
2018 elections
Montana politics
Greg Gianforte

Related Content

Another Democrat Announces Candidacy For Montana's US House Seat

By Oct 26, 2017
Kathleen Williams announces her candidacy for Montana's U.S. House seat at a restaurant in Bozeman, October 26, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Another Democrat has declared her candidacy for Montana's seat in the U.S. House.

"My name is Kathleen Williams. I'm pleased and honored to formally announce my candidacy for the U.S. Congress."

Kathleen Williams made the announcement at a restaurant in Bozeman Thursday. She represented Bozeman and eastern Gallatin County in the Montana House of Representatives for three terms from 2011 through the 2015 legislative session.

Montana Senate Campaign War Chests Growing

By Oct 18, 2017
Montana Politics and Elections News

Four Republicans have so far declared their intent to challenged Tester in 2018.

Troy Downing, a businessman from Big Sky, has so far raised close to half a million dollars for his campaign. According to campaign finance reports Downing loaned more than half of that money to his campaign himself. Downing recently published a nearly two and half minute video on youtube promoting his election bid.

Heenan Top Dem Fundraiser For Montana House Seat

By & Oct 19, 2017
John Heenan, Democratic candidate for U.S. House.
Courtesy John Heenan

One Democrat hoping to unseat Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte next fall has an early lead in his campaign bankroll, according to the latest federal finance documents.

John Heenan, an attorney from Billings, has so far raised more than $325,000, nearly a third of that money coming from a loan from the candidate to his campaign. Heenan was the first Democrat to jump into the race against Gianforte, and has released several campaign videos since his campaign kickoff in August.  