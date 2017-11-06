MTPR

Whitefish City Council Will Vote On Affordable Housing Plan

The Whitefish city council will hear the final draft of the city’s strategic housing plan at a regularly scheduled meeting tonight.

The plan outlines short and long term strategies to address Whitefish’s growing demand for affordable housing. Those strategies include updating zoning codes, increasing or reallocating the city’s resort tax, and developing new housing rental units in city-owned lots.

The plan is based on last year’s Area Housing Needs Assessment and feedback from open houses this summer and fall.

City counselors will hear a presentation on the plan, accept public input and vote to adopt at the council meeting tonight at 7:10 at Whitefish City Hall.

A copy of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Plan is available on a housing website managed by the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce.

