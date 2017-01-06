MTPR

Whitefish Group Plans 'Love Not Hate' Rally

By 13 minutes ago
  • Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

A group in Whitefish is hosting a so-called "Love Not Hate" rally Saturday, January 7. Organizers are calling the event a stand against oppression.

Jessica Laferriere and Dominica Cleveras got the idea to organize a block party after national news outlets zeroed in on recent anti-Semitic harassment of several local residents and businesses:

"We felt like we needed to respond. I felt like we needed to defend the community and boost morale," Clevaras says.

The event will showcase several speakers from Whitefish city government and faith groups, along with local artists, musicians and storytellers.

Several people and businesses in Whitefish have become the target of anti-Semitic online harassment, spurred on by a neo-Nazi website that claims it’s defending the parents of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

The City of Whitefish issued a proclamation announcing its support of a diverse and unified community last month. Since then, Montana’s top elected officials, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, several faith groups and the City of Great Falls have issued statements denouncing bigotry and intolerance.

The "Love Not Hate" event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7 in Depot Park in Whitefish.

Tags: 
Whitefish Montana
anti-semitism
Racism
Love Not Hate
Jessica Laferriere
Dominica Cleveras
Richard Spencer

Related Content

City Of Great Falls Denounces Intolerance In Whitefish

By Jan 4, 2017

City commissioners in Great Falls passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the city and citizens of Whitefish.

'Celebration Of Lights' Takes On New Meaning As Montana Town Fights Anti-Semitism

By editor Dec 30, 2016

The Jewish community in Whitefish, Mont., has become the target of online harassment by neo-Nazis after Sherry Spencer, the mother of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, wrote online about being asked to sell her downtown properties and donate the profits to the Montana Human Rights Network.

Whitefish Celebrates Hanukkah In Spite Of Harassment

By Dec 28, 2016
One of the paper menorahs Love Lives Here is distributing in Whitefish this Hanukkah
Nicky Ouellet

A few days before the start of Hanukkah, a small group gathered on a street corner in downtown Whitefish, holding stacks of paper menorahs. Joan Vetter Ehrenberg, a volunteer for Love Lives Here, a branch of the Montana Human Rights Network, reads an explanation from the back of the menorah:

"Obviously in response to the anti-semitic targeting of our local friends and neighbors in Whitefish, Love Lives Here invites everyone in the valley to hang a menorah in the window ..."

Montana's Top Elected Officials Condemn Anti-Semitic Harassment

By MTPR News Dec 27, 2016
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

A bipartisan group of Montana’s top elected officials today condemned a series of anti-Semitic, online attacks happening in Whitefish.

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, along with Congressman Ryan Zinke, Governor Steve Bullock, and Attorney General Tim Fox released a joint statement saying that groups with anti-Semitic views will “find no safe haven here.”