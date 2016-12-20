MTPR

Whitefish Makes National News Following Anti-Semitic Web Posts

By MTPR News Dec 20, 2016
  • Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

The New York Times today reported on an online conflict in Whitefish that involves white supremacist groups.

The newspaper says the FBI is now reviewing the situation to see if there has been a violation of federal law.

On Friday a neo-Nazi website published the names, photos, work locations and email addresses of six Flathead County residents. The photos included anti-Semitic references. The publisher of the website invited followers to, quote, "take action," against the people it identified, but disavowed violence. 

The web post is apparently in response to an effort by some Whitefish residents to protest a business owned by the mother of part-time Whitefish resident Richard Spencer, who calls himself a white nationalist. Spencer’s mother says she does not share her son’s beliefs and wrote her own online post saying her business is being unfairly targeted.

The dispute has been widely reported nationally and spread on social media.

Tags: 
Whitefish Montana
Richard Spencer
white nationalism
anti-semitism

Related Content

City Of Whitefish Denounces White Nationalist Ideology

By Dec 6, 2016
Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute and editor of Radix Journal, an alt-right publication is a part-time Whitefish resident.
Courtesy National Policy Institute

The City of Whitefish issued a proclamation announcing its support of a diverse and unified community Monday night. It comes on the heels of intense media coverage of a part-time Whitefish resident who is a leader in the so-called "alt-right" movement, which espouses white nationalism.

Confederate Flag Display Rattles Nerves In Kalispell

By Nov 17, 2016
One of the trucks in a procession meant to honor a Flathead High School student killed in a car accident
George Giavasis

George Giavasis looked out his living room window yesterday afternoon and was taken aback by what he saw. He lives in a residential neighborhood near Flathead High School in Kalispell.

Kalispell Memorial Exposes Divide Over Views Of The Confederate Flag

By Nov 21, 2016
Friends of Zachary Rhoads walk in a candlelight vigil in memorial of Rhoads, who died in a car accident Nov. 12, 2016.
Nicky Ouellet

At dusk on Sunday in Kalispell, candlelight illuminates the faces of a dozen high school students as they walk along 3rd Avenue West. Two girls in front lead a horse with an American flag draped over it.

They stop at a house on the corner where their classmate, Zachary Rhoads, lived. Rhoads died with his mother and stepfather in a car accident along Highway 2 near Marion two Saturdays ago. This candlelight walk is his friends’ second vigil for the family.

Twitter Bans Users Active In The 'Alt-Right' Movement

By Nov 17, 2016
Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute and editor of Radix Journal, an alt-right publication is a part-time Whitefish resident.
Courtesy National Policy Institute

Twitter, the micro-blogging social media platform, has suspended the account of a man in Whitefish as part of an apparent crackdown on accounts tied to hate speech or threats of violence.

Fear Over Islam In Schools Draws A Crowd In Kalispell

By Mara Silvers Sep 19, 2016
An screen capture from the ACT! For America website.

Almost 200 people gathered at the Outlaw Convention Center in Kalispell on Thursday night to talk about Islam, public school curriculum, and American values.

The event was put on by the Flathead Chapter of ACT! For America, a national nonprofit whose website boasts more than 1,000 chapters across the country. On their business cards, the ACT! slogan reads: “Rising in defense of our security, our liberty, and our values.”