Whitefish Makes National News Following Anti-Semitic Web Posts

The New York Times today reported on an online conflict in Whitefish that involves white supremacist groups.

The newspaper says the FBI is now reviewing the situation to see if there has been a violation of federal law.

On Friday a neo-Nazi website published the names, photos, work locations and email addresses of six Flathead County residents. The photos included anti-Semitic references. The publisher of the website invited followers to, quote, "take action," against the people it identified, but disavowed violence.

The web post is apparently in response to an effort by some Whitefish residents to protest a business owned by the mother of part-time Whitefish resident Richard Spencer, who calls himself a white nationalist. Spencer’s mother says she does not share her son’s beliefs and wrote her own online post saying her business is being unfairly targeted.

The dispute has been widely reported nationally and spread on social media.