MTPR

Whitefish: No Guns At Proposed Neo-Nazi March

By 49 minutes ago
  • Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Whitefish, Montana Rail Depot
    Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

Leave your guns at home.

That’s the message Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns sent to neo-Nazi organizers, who proposed an armed march against the city last month.

“They can come, assemble, and march, and exercise their free speech right, but they can’t do it carrying weapons," Stearns says.

The armed march was originally supposed to happen on Monday, but organizers failed to complete the city’s special event permit and pay a $125 dollar application fee. The Daily Stormer website announced last week that it was postponing the march until sometime in February.

Stearns says the city’s attorney found a state law that allows towns to prevent people from carrying weapons during a public assembly. So, the city decided to ban them from the proposed march.

Stearns says that many Whitefish residents wanted the city to prevent the march from happening. But, while they can’t do that because it's unconstitutional:

“At least we can prevent it without weapons, and the weapons are really what took this to a higher level than other marches around the country," Stearns says.

He notified organizers of the decision last week, but has not received a response.

Tags: 
Chuck Stearns
Whitefish Montana
Daily Stormer
Racism
anti-semitism

Related Content

Neo-Nazi March Through Whitefish Postponed, Organizer Says

By Jan 11, 2017
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

The neo-Nazi website proposing an armed march through Whitefish on Martin Luther King Day now says it's postponing its planned demonstration, after failing to submit a complete event permit application earlier this week.

Neo-Nazis Submit Incomplete Application To March In Whitefish

By Jan 9, 2017
People gathered in Whitefish's Depot Park for a "Love Not Hate" Rally Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Nicky Ouellet

City managers in Whitefish say they’ve received an application for a special event permit from a neo-Nazi website. But, it’s incomplete.

A few weeks ago, the Daily Stormer proposed an armed march against Jewish families and businesses in Whitefish in January.

Whitefish Group Plans 'Love Not Hate' Rally

By Jan 6, 2017
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

A group in Whitefish is hosting a so-called "Love Not Hate" rally Saturday, January 7. Organizers are calling the event a stand against oppression.

Whitefish Police Skeptical Of, Ready For Threatened Nazi March

By Jan 6, 2017
Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial addressing the Glacier Country Pachyderm Club in Kalispell Friday
Nicky Ouellet

Whitefish Chief of Police Bill Dial says he’s doubtful a threatened armed march through Whitefish will actually happen.

A neo-Nazi website is calling for the march on Martin Luther King Day.

City Of Great Falls Denounces Intolerance In Whitefish

By Jan 4, 2017

City commissioners in Great Falls passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the city and citizens of Whitefish.