Whitefish School District Recognized As 'Green Ribbon School'

The Whitefish School District has received national recognition for sustainability and education.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools award recognizes individual schools and entire districts for reducing environmental impact and costs; improving health and wellness; and offering effective environmental education.

Whitefish is the first school district in Montana to receive the award.

"Sustainability is a lot more than throwing a can in a recycling bin," says Ryder Delaloye, the curriculum director for Whitefish schools. "Sustainability, in many ways, has been about building the skills and dispositions we need to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world."

Delaloye says a variety of student-driven, and teacher-driven programs led to the district receiving the award. For example, the middle school student council spearheaded an initiative to create a no idling zone for cars around the four schools in the district, and the fourth grade class is responsible for collecting all recyclables.

The school district is also working on an energy audit with the City of Whitefish and other partners to find ways to cut use and energy-related costs.