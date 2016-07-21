Why Public Radio Could Be Your Best Marketing Investment

Market your business on Montana Public Radio. Reach the highly desirable Montana Public Radio audience. Break through the media clutter and have your message heard. Cover all of western and central Montana in one cost-effective buy. Attend our free seminar to learn more.

Upcoming marketing seminars:

September 13, 11:30 a.m.

Helena - Lewis & Clark Public Library

120 South Last Chance Gulch

September 14, 1:00 p.m.

Butte - Chamber of Commerce

1000 George Street

September 20, 1:30 p.m.

Kalispell - Chamber of Commerce

15 Depot Park

September 27, 1:30 p.m.

Great Falls - Chamber of Commerce

100 First Avenue North

October 4, 1:00 pm., October 5 11:30 a.m.

Missoula - Public Library Large Meeting Room

301 East Main

Free registration: Contact Ann McDowell

406-243-4044

ann.mcdowell@umontana.edu

Door prize is a $300 marketing package, and all participants recieve a sign-on bonus.

