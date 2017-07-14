Wildfire Roundup For July 14, 2017

Northwest Montana:

Containment grew on the Lazier Creek 3 Fire yesterday, from 30 to 35 percent. Its size remains at an estimated 1,145 acres, and the personnel fighting it grew from 176 yesterday to 300 today. It is located south of Highway 2 and west of the Thompson River Road. Firefighters are working to extend hose lays from the northwestern perimeter of the fire as it continues to hold heat. Hotshot crews continue to improve fireline along the northern perimeter. Crews in the southeastern portion of the fire saw increased fire activity due to warmer weather and gusty winds including group tree torching and spotting. Aircraft will continue to drop water on the areas with the most heat to aid firefighters on the ground.

Containment on the 78 acre Rogers Mountain Fire grew from 49 to 60 percent yesterday, and the number of personnel assigned to it dropped from 77 to 69. It is located 3 miles Northwest of Happy’s Inn. Firefighters completed laying hose and will continue to extinguish hot spots around the perimeter of the fire. Crews will begin working into the interior of the fire utilizing water to cool of pockets of heat. Efforts will focus on the southern edge of the fire where the fire was most active yesterday.

The 12 acre NW Meadow Peak Fire is now 95% contained, up from 79 percent yesterday, and ther are 17 personnel assigned to that fire. Firefighters are focused on extinguishing remaining hot spots utilizing hose lays and engines to cool those areas off with water.

The four acre 2645 Fire grew from 50 percent to 80% contained. Crews continue with mop up efforts extinguishing remaining hot spots utilizing hose lays and a water tender to cool those areas off with water.

The Grubb Fire, at 16 acres, was declared 100 percent contained yeserday. Engine crews continue with mop up efforts extinguishing any remaining pockets of heat.

The Thompson River Road remains closed at the junction with Highway 2 south to the 28 mile marker.

Temperatures in Northwest Montana are expected to be in the mid 90s today with winds from 5-10 mph and gusts up to 15mph. There is a chance for lightning early Saturday morning through noon. No wetting rain is expected to accompany the lightning.

Eastern Montana:

The BLM is reporting a new, 1,550 acre blaze, the Cohagen Fire, 11 miles northwest of Jordan. It is being called 40 percent contained and being managed by the BLM and Garfield County fire warden. The BLM says that multiple retardant drops by single-engine and heavy air tankers have slowed progression of this fire.

On the July Fire near Zortman, yesterday’s continued cooler temperatures and moderate humidity allowed aircraft and crews on the ground to continue burnout operations in the northern area. InciWeb says, "burnout operations were very successful in removing understory vegetation and reducing the amount of fuel left in the targeted area. Firefighters on foot continued to patrol for hotspots along cool areas of the fire."

Today, weather will bring increased temperatures and lower humidity to the area. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for today and Saturday, as well as a heat advisory. Crews have worked hard during optimal weather to increase security and robustness of the fire lines and blackened areas in preparation for the forecasted weather. Residents and visitors will continue to see smoke in the area as interior pockets of un-burned fuel continues to burn.

Fireline rehabilitation will be an ongoing process in the weeks to come, and each area is being evaluated for specific needs depending on terrain and fire intensity. Fire hoses, equipment and pumps continue to be removed in areas where there has been no recent fire activity.

BLM Law Enforcement continues to investigate the July Fire as a suspected human caused fire.

The pair of fires south of Ashland and Lame Deer called the Tongue River Complex is now estimated at 32,965 acres and 83 percent containment. The larger of the two fires, the Witten, is estimated at 28,957 and 80 percent containment. The Lee Creek Fire is 4,008 acres and 100 percent contained.

The 1,733 acre Blue Ridge Complex was declared 100 percent contained last night.