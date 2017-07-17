Wildfire Roundup For July 17, 2017

It was a busy weekend for firefighters in Western Montana.

They were able to quickly contain a suspected lightning-caused fire in Pattee Canyon just east of Missoula yesterday. The aircraft that attacked the two acre fire have been released and a Hot Shot crew is improving fireline and extinguishing hot spots today.

Crews also brought under control a 20-acre fire at the Kelly Island fishing access west of Missoula.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office says three fires broke out Saturday afternoon, including two near Augusta.

The largest, the 400 acre Lookout Fire, is being taken over by a Type 1 management team today. The Great Falls Tribune reports that at least 46 people have voluntarily evacuated. That fire is approximately five miles west of Wolf Creek.

The Park Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County is now estimated acres is about 275 acres. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest's Facebook page says equipment has been moved in to remove dead trees to allow firefighters a safer place to work. The focus is the south end of the fire.

it is bordered on three sides by previous fire/burned areas: the NW Klondike Fire, the N-NW Snow Talon Fire, and the E Sucker Creek Fire.

In Northwest Montana, the road closure on Thompson River Road has been lifted. Authorities say to expect increased traffic due to firefighting efforts.

In that area, the Lazier Creek 3 Fire located south of Highway 2 and west of the Thompson River Road is now being called 70 percent contained.

Leaders of the 436 people fighting that fire say, "firefighters on the remaining fire perimeter made good progress with mop up operations working several hundred feet into the interior."

The Rogers Mountain Fire located 3 miles Northwest of Happy’s Inn is 78 acres and 90 percent contained.

The 16 acre Grubb Fire located north of Pleasant Valley. is 100 percent contained. Resources remain on scene to patrol the fire.

Located northwest of the Meadow Peak Fire Lookout, the 12 acre NW Meadow Peak Fire is 100 percent contained. Resources remain on scene to patrol the fire.

So is the 4 acre 2645 Fire, located just west of the NW Meadow Peak Fire. Resources remain on scene to patrol the fire.

Firefighting resources, including helicopters, will be available for initial attack activity in the area of the above fires.

South of Beavertail Pond, near Rock Creek on Missoula Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest, the Slide Rock Fire was estimated at 40 acres on Saturday.

The Little Hogback Fire discovered July, 13 is located about three miles southeast of Bitterroot Flat Campground . TheLolo National Forest says the fire is approximately 20 acres and located in rough, steep, and remote terrain with heavy timber and no road access. No structures are threatened by this fire.

In Eastern Montana, the 11,700 acre July Fire near Zortman is now 90 percent contained. The interagency incident management team is now transitioning management of the fire back to the Bureau of Land Management.