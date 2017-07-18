Wildfire Roundup for July 18, 2017

People evacuated due to a fire five miles northwest of Wolf Creek will be allowed back to their homes.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton announced that at a public meeting in Wolf Creek last night.

That fire, known as the Lookout, has burned 390 acres. The U-S Forest Service says additional people and equipment assigned to the fire yesterday were able to prevent growth of the 390 acre fire.

Residents will be required to check in with Sheriff’s Staff located at a roadblock.

In the Missoula area, a plume of smoke on the flank of Lolo Peak yesterday had many concerned about a fire there.

It was from a lightning caused fire discovered Saturday. It is burning in the south fork of Lolo Creek and is currently estimated at 15 acres. A helicopter dumped buckets of water on the fire yesterday.

Boyd Hartwig, a spokesperson for the Lolo National Forest said yesterday, “it’s a super remote fire. It’s not by any structures or property. Fire manager’s currently assessing any kind of action we need to take on that fire. It might be some bucket work. But it’s a fire we’re not going to put any personnel on right away just because of its location and just the difficulty and safety issues associated with that."

Hartwig says the current very high fire danger is expected to persist through at least this week, with continued hot, dry weather.

Most of the wildfires burning in Montana saw little growth yesterday, with the exception of the Park Creek Fire burning about 5 miles north of Lincoln. The Park Creek is now estimated at about 1,600 acres, that’s up from an estimate of 275 acres a day earlier.

Fire managers say it grew so quickly due to red flag conditions pushing the fire into dense stands of dead timber. They also say that the fire is bounded by previously burned areas to the north and east, which should help limit its spread.