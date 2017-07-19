Wildfire Roundup For July 19, 2017

The Lazier Creek 3 Fire between Kalispell and Libby was declared 100 percent contained this morning. The four other fires in the Highway 2 corridor west of Kalispell are also all now 100 percent contained.

The final InciWeb update and fact sheet on those fires can be found here.

The Park Creek Fire two miles north of Lincoln grew from an estimated 1,600 acres yesterday to 1,856 today. It is now being called five percent contained.

Fire mangers report that, "The fire continued to be active in the large dead and downed logs with short duration crown runs through pockets of bug-killed trees. Crews have nearly completed the fuel break to the south of the fire along the Forest Service boundary from the Park Creek Road to the Sucker Creek Road. Structure protection was initiated on the Stonewall Mountain Lookout. The fire burned actively in the thermal belt at mid-elevation and received light precipitation from a passing storm after midnight.

"Today’s weather forecast calls for cooler temperatures and drier conditions. Winds should be light over most of the fire area, but could gust up to 30 miles per hour on the ridgetops making helicopter operations challenging. Although there is moisture in the air from last night’s storm, there is still a large amount of dry air in the upper atmosphere, affecting fire behavior and activity.

Today, planned activity includes "crews and heavy equipment (feller-bunchers and skidders) will continue to establish and strengthen a fuel break along the forest boundary so it is effective at keeping the fire from getting to state or private lands. Helicopters are available for water drops if needed. The fire is expected to continue to burn actively in the head of Park Creek and advance to the northeast. Smoke is and will remain very visible, particularly in the afternoons. Initial attack resources are responding to reports of new fires in the area from last night’s lightning." There are numerous road and trail closures in the area. Details on those, and fire updates can be found at the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest's Facebook page.

Managers report no growth on the Lookout Fire five miles west/southwest of Wolf Creek.

Yesterday, crews continued to construct and improve the fireline, in some areas crews are mopping up the fire edges.

Two additional Hot Shot crews are expected to arrive today, and a spike camp was established for two crews to overnight in a safe area near the fire.

Ten fire engines are assessing structures and providing protection for residences along the Lyons Creek road. Additional engines are on order to assist with structure protection.

One heavy and one medium helicopter were available to assist, however there were no calls for water drops on the fireline yesterday.

Planned activity for today will consist of utilizing heavy equipment and crews for direct line construction. Suppression efforts will continue to focus on structure protection.

Facebook Information on Evacuation Status: Lewis and County Sheriff

The Lolo Peak Fire west of Missoula grew by about 100 acres to the south yesterday, and is now estimated at 165 acres. It is burning with the northern boundary of the Selway-Bitterroot wilderness.

A Type 2 inicdent management team has assumed command of the fire, but the Lolo National Forest says, "the rugged and inaccessible terrain does not allow for direct work on the fire line at this time by ground resources. Aviation assets will continue to monitor the fire and planning efforts are being developed to minimize impacts to local communities and infrastructure."

There are numerous road and trail closures associated with the Lolo Peak Fire, details of which can be found here.