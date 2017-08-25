MTPR

Wildfire Smoke Takes Physical, Mental Toll On Western Montana

By 1 hour ago
  • A plane flies over the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake, MT, August 8, 2017.
    Inciweb

Wildfire smoke has inundated communities across western Montana this summer and officials are worried about its impacts on human health, physical and otherwise.

Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield understands the negative health impacts of air pollution better than most, but even she was startled by its impacts earlier this week.

"I went to the gym yesterday. It had filtered air and I got incredibly sick because I had been breathing scummy air. Just going into clean air doesn’t make you healthy and well," Coefield says.

Air pollution presents very real health threats – especially in the kind of high concentrations seen this summer in Seeley Lake and the Bitterroot Valley.

"People need to be really respectful of the fact that this is a cumulative pollutant. The longer you’re in it, the more it’s going to impact you. We know that there’ve been people in Seeley Lake who have been impacted by the smoke; it’s affecting their health and it’s going to affect the health of the people in the Bitterroot Valley and people in Missoula," says Coefield.

Prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke may even have negative impacts on our mental health.

"Well certainly – and the longer it drags on, the harder it is to get through it."

And that may be why Coefield’s daily air quality updates for the Missoula City-County Health Department are generously dosed with humor and a human, down-to-earth narrative.

"And just seeing it day after day, after day and not seeing relief in sight; it’s hard. People know that I try to get through it and sometimes the best way to get through it is with humor, but some days it’s harder than others," she says.

It looks like there will be many difficult days ahead. It could be weeks before we get the significant rain or even snow that it’s going to take to completely snuff out these wildfires.

Seeley Lake Schools Installing HEPA Filters Due To Wildfire Smoke

By Aug 23, 2017
Smokey skies in Seeley Lake, August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Seeley Lake-area kids will at least have a buffer from the dangerous local wildfire smoke when school resumes. The Missoula County Health Department and school officials are teaming up to place highly efficient HEPA air filters throughout local schools.  

Air Quality Update for Western Montana, August 23, 2017

By Aug 23, 2017
Inciweb

Today's air quality report from Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:

Fires Push Seeley Lake Air Quality To Unprecedented Lows

By Aug 10, 2017
Extremely unhealthy air has prompted the health department to recommend that people should leave Seeley Lake, or at least try to sleep somewhere else. This view of the smoke from Seeley Lake was captured on the afternoon of August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Wednesday, Missoula County's health department made the unprecedented recommendation that an entire town, Seeley Lake, evacuate because of pollution from wildfire smoke. Eric Whitney has more on where that recommendation came from, and how it's being received.

Health Department: Leave Seeley Lake Until The Smoke Clears

By MTPR News Aug 9, 2017
Montana air quality map for August 9, 2017.
Montana DEQ

The Missoula City-County Health Department is now recommending that people in Seeley Lake who are able to do so leave the area until the wildfire smoke event passes.

Recent air monitoring readings show record levels of harmful wildfire smoke in Seeley Lake, the department says, adding that even indoor air is not safe.

Seeley Lake Doctor Says Take Smoke Health Risks Seriously

By Aug 11, 2017
Sarah Coefield from the Missoula City-County Health Department talks about the hazards of the smoke in Seeley Lake at a public meeting Thursday, August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

About 250 people filled most of the bleachers at Seeley Lake elementary school Thursday night to get the latest update on the Rice Ridge fire.

Somewhat unusual for a fire meeting was for the crowd to hear from someone from the county health department about air quality concerns, but Sarah Coefield, an air quality specialist with Missoula City-County Health, said smoke pollution levels have repeatedly hit hazardous levels.

Watch: 'Super Scooper' Fire Plane Loads Up On Seeley Lake

By Aug 2, 2017
A super scooper plane loads up at Seeley Lake on the evening of August 1, while fighting the Rice Ridge Fire visible in the background.
Eric Whitney

Half boat, half plane, the super scooper glides over the water's surface and guzzles up to 1,200 gallons of water in 10 seconds, then drops its load on a fire. A tiny propeller plane flies nearby to give navigation and water deployment tips. Seeley Lake was closed to swimmers, boaters and fisher-people on the evening of August 1 to give this plane space to work as it lapped trips over the Rice Ridge Fire, visible in the background, which has put the nearby community on an evacuation warning.

Seeley Lake Opens To Recreation As 'Super Scoopers' Exit

By Maxine Speier Aug 18, 2017
A super scooper plane loads up at Seeley Lake on the evening of August 1, while fighting the Rice Ridge Fire visible in the background.
Eric Whitney

The waters of Seeley Lake were reopened for recreational use earlier Friday.

Kristen Miller, a spokesperson for the Rice Ridge Fire, says the lake reopened because super scooper planes that had been pulling water from the lake were no longer being used on the fire.