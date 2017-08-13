MTPR

Wildfire Update: Lolo Peak Evacuation Order

Updated 6:30 p.m.

Encouraging news from Lolo Peak Fire spokesman Mark Struble: Now that the cold front has passed through western Montana, the winds have significantly abated, a little bit of rain fell and relative humidity spiked up to about 50-percent for a while.

He says early indications suggest none of the prime containment lines were breached earlier today and aircraft are now punching the fire hard with water and retardant drops. 

Despite this welcome turn of events, the pending evacuation order, warning and previously announced closure of Highway 12 all remain in effect at this hour. 

In other news, lightning from last night resulted in more fires being detected on the Kalispell, Plains, Swan and Libby Units of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. It is now estimated that there have been 34 new fires since Friday evening, with a Red Flag Warning still in effect till 9 p.m. tonight.

The two largest fires currently under DNRC fire protection are the Peoples Creek Fire that is now estimated to be 100 acres and the Tamarack Fire estimated at 300 acres. Both fires are currently under the management of the DNRC Libby Unit; however, a Type III team is scheduled to take over management of the People’s Creek Fire today with a Type II team coming in tomorrow to manage the Tamarack Fire.

Updated 3:00

The mandatory evacuation announced earlier continues. There is now a new evacuation warning for the Lolo Peak Fire. Because of rapidly changing changing fire activity 140 additional residences are being put on an evacuation warning. This is not an order. This area includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Highway 12. Residents on Morman Creek Road past Vann Drive and those on Vann Drive, are also under an evacuation warning at this time.

These residents should prepare for a short order evacuation. Start planning and consider signing up for Smart911. Please Note: Highway 12 from mile marker 16 to mile marker 30 has been closed because the fire weather. Roads are closed to any through traffic. Please be mindful that other homes in your area are in an evacuation order and have been instructed to immediately leave the area.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents affected by the Lolo Peak Fire: 

"The Missoula County Sheriff's office has issued an immediate evacuation order due to an immediate fire threat. Residents in affected areas are ordered to immediately leave!Orders are in place for approximately 160 homes on both the north and south sides of Highway 12, starting at mile marker 16 (Bear Creak area) and extending to Fort Fizzle. Deputies will be going door-to-door making contact with residents in the area. If you leave before deputies are able to make contact, please check in at Ropers Lounge where we have an evacuation check point set up. The Red Cross will open a shelter at the Florence Carlton Community Church on old US Highway 93 at 1 p.m. today. For animal sheltering call Animal Control at 541-7387 and leave a message. For more information on evacuations call the Fire Information Line at 258-4636. For more on fire activity please call 272-5433."

Update: Evacuation Level Status For Sunrise Fire

By Aug 12, 2017
Verde Creek night firing operation on the Sunrise fire.
Alan McGuire-Dale/Inciweb

8/12   9 p.m.

Trout Creek Road from Magone Ranch (near Pellet Mill) southwest through the fire area is in Stage 3 evacuation, meaning residents need to leave their homes, as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Quartz Creek, Cougar Gulch, and Verde Creek are also in Stage 3 evacuation. 

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 11, 2017

By MTPR News Aug 11, 2017
National Park Service/Seth King

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the evacuation warning area associated with Lolo Peak Fire.  The alert reads as follows:

Due to this weekend’s impending Red Flag weather event, the evacuation warning area for Highway 12 near Lolo has been expanded now to include both the north and south sides of the highway from mile post 20 at Bear Creek to Fort Fizzle.

Weekend Lightning Forecast Puts All Western Montana On Alert

By Aug 11, 2017
Malinda Goldhirsch makes the initial attack on a fire near her home that started due to downed powerlines Thursday night.
Libby Goldhirsch

The dry thunderstorm that swept through the Flathead area last night set off dozens of spot fires, left about 5,000 houses without power for hours and previews what’s to come this weekend as a new weather front moves in.

Malinda Goldhirsch lives in Whitefish and got a firsthand taste of the powerful storm while watching TV with her family.

Seeley Lake Doctor Says Take Smoke Health Risks Seriously

By Aug 11, 2017
Sarah Coefield from the Missoula City-County Health Department talks about the hazards of the smoke in Seeley Lake at a public meeting Thursday, August 10, 2017.
Eric Whitney

About 250 people filled most of the bleachers at Seeley Lake elementary school Thursday night to get the latest update on the Rice Ridge fire.

Somewhat unusual for a fire meeting was for the crowd to hear from someone from the county health department about air quality concerns, but Sarah Coefield, an air quality specialist with Missoula City-County Health, said smoke pollution levels have repeatedly hit hazardous levels.