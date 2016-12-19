MTPR

Winter Weather Conditions Close Stretch Of Interstate 90

By MTPR News Dec 19, 2016

There were nearly 500 automobile crashes across the state this weekend as a cold front blasted the region, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

More than a fifth of these accidents happened in the Billings area.

"We received a foot to two feet of snow over south central Montana with some gusts anywhere from 30 miles an hour to 70 miles an hour as you got into the foothills," says Todd Chambers, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Billings

A ninety-mile stretch of Interstate 90 between Livingston and Park City was closed for parts of yesterday and today.

The highway reopened this afternoon. Driving conditions are expected to improve throughout the week, however, Chambers says that another storm system may move in by the holiday weekend.

Montana Highway Patrol
National Weather Service

Related Content

MT Traffic Fatalities Outpacing Last Year

By Jackie Yamanaka May 24, 2016

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that traffic fatalities are outpacing this same period last year. That’s even before the start to the traditional summer driving season which begins with the Memorial Day weekend.

MDT Director Mike Tooley says as of May 16, 2016, 61 people, or 19 ahead of the same period last year, have lost their lives in vehicle crashes in Montana.

MDT: Safer Roads Require Drivers To Reject High-Risk Behavior

By Jackie Yamanaka - Yellowstone Public Radio Aug 19, 2015
The Vision Zero Initiative Vision Zero Initiative is aimed at preventing traffic accidents and deaths in dense traffic corridors.
Josh Burnham (CC-BY-2)

Montana transportation officials say they are taking steps to make the state’s highways safer. MDT Director Mike Tooley says there’s a role for motorists to improve highway safety. As Jackie Yamanaka reports, that means drivers need to reject high-risk behavior.

Meteorologist: Why Montana Forecasts Are 'The Most Challenging' In The Country

By Dec 2, 2016
Marty Whitmore is the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.
Josh Burnham

With the first big winter storm of the season headed to western Montana, Marty Whitmore, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula joins Michael Marsolek to talk weather. Whitmore previews the incoming storm, explains what those weather zones (pictured above) mean , and talks about why western Montana is one of the most challenging places to forecast in the country.