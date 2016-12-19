Winter Weather Conditions Close Stretch Of Interstate 90

There were nearly 500 automobile crashes across the state this weekend as a cold front blasted the region, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

More than a fifth of these accidents happened in the Billings area.

"We received a foot to two feet of snow over south central Montana with some gusts anywhere from 30 miles an hour to 70 miles an hour as you got into the foothills," says Todd Chambers, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Billings.

A ninety-mile stretch of Interstate 90 between Livingston and Park City was closed for parts of yesterday and today.

The highway reopened this afternoon. Driving conditions are expected to improve throughout the week, however, Chambers says that another storm system may move in by the holiday weekend.