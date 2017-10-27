MTPR

Zinke: I Had Nothing To Do With Whitefish Energy Contract

By & Nate Hegyi 15 hours ago
  • A tweet with Secretary Zinke's statement on Whitefish Energy's Puerto Rico contract, October 27, 2017.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and other federal officials are distancing themselves from a multi-million dollar contract between a small Montana company and Puerto Rico's electric utility.

In a statement released today, Zinke said he had, “nothing to do" with the controversial $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish Energy for power restoration work in Puerto Rico.

However, Zinke says he was contacted by Whitefish Energy after the company was initially awarded that contract in September.

Ken Luce, a spokesperson for Whitefish Energy, says Whitefish asked Zinke for help connecting with another utility company, but the question was misdirected.

"It was an Energy question, not an Interior question. There was nothing he could do about it,” says Luce.

Zinke says he didn’t take action, and the company says it did not take that request to the Department of Energy.

Luce says this was the only time Whitefish Energy contacted Zinke.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also said today it did not approve the $300 million contract. In a statement, FEMA says it has, "significant concerns" about the contract and that the agency is currently in talks with the Puerto Rican utility and its legal counsel to get more information about the contract and how the deal was made.

In a leaked copy of the contract, the Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, stated that FEMA did review and approve of the contract.

FEMA also says it has not confirmed if the contract prices are reasonable. The contract outlines wages of at least $300 an hour for site supervisors, and more for subcontractors.

Two House committees have written letters to PREPA and Whitefish Energy requesting more information. Puerto Rico's Governor, Ricardo Rossello has requested an audit.

Whitefish Energy Holdings
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Power Electric Authority
Ryan Zinke
Ken Luce
Ricardo Rossello
Federal Emergency Management Agency

Here's What's In That $300 Million Whitefish Contract

By Laurel Wamsley 18 hours ago

Last week, a tiny company in Montana called Whitefish Energy Holdings announced that it had been given a $300 million contract with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to help restore electricity on the island, which was severely damaged last month by Hurricane Maria.

FEMA: 'Significant Concerns' About Whitefish Energy Contract

By 21 hours ago
FEMA says it had no part in selecting Whitefish Energy and has "significant concerns" about the contract.
Nicky Ouellet

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it did not approve a $300 million contract between the Puerto Rican power utility and a small Montana company for power restoration work. The agency says it has “significant concerns” about the contract.

Whitefish Energy Backer Has Ties To Energy Secretary

By & Nate Hegyi Oct 26, 2017
Electricity insulators.
(PD)

An investment firm backing a Montana company that won a major contract to restore power in Puerto Rico has ties with the secretary of Energy, whose department has been involved in power restoration on the island since before the lights went out.

Texas-based HBC Investments invested in Whitefish Energy this past August, a month before Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico and left the U.S. territory in the dark.

Whitefish Energy Responds To Media Attention Over Puerto Rico Contract

By Oct 25, 2017
A twitter exchange between San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and Whitefish Energy, October 25, 2017.

Last week, the small Montana company Whitefish Energy announced it had signed a $300 million contract with the Puerto Rican electric utility to help restore power after two hurricanes swept over the U.S. territory last month.

The size and undisclosed details of the contract are drawing attention from Congress and the Puerto Rican government. The mayor of San Juan went so far Wednesday as to call for the contract to be voided. The company asked her on Twitter if they should send crews home.

Chris Chiames is a spokesperson for Whitefish Energy Holdings. I spoke with him on his cell phone in San Juan.

Tiny Montana Firm Gets $300 Million Contract To Help Restore Power In Puerto Rico

By Laurel Wamsley Oct 24, 2017

Last week, a small Montana company called Whitefish Energy Holdings announced that it had been given a $300 million contract by Puerto Rico's electricity authority to help restore the power grid on the island, where some 75 percent of customers remain without power.