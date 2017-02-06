MTPR
'Bardo Thule'

  • Ashes
    Ashes
    Tim Pierce

by Dave Caserio

My brother, expecting, thinking, what?
That the wind would waft our father's ashes
Gently out of his hand, convey them
As though a squall of butterflies, as
White bits of the soul, as wafer
Upon the tongue, to dissolve

In holiness and birdsong
Until whatever flutter of spirit
Reconstitutes into desire
For the love that releases him
So it might gather such atoms
Again for another try.

Dave Caserio

Dave Caserio, a former recipient of a Fellowship in Poetry Award from the New York State Foundation of the Arts, has worked in outreach programs such as the Dodge Poets in the Schools, Humanities Montana Speakers Bureau and the Billings YMCA/Writer’s Voice.  He has been an invited poet to the Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival, The Seattle Poetry Festival, The High Plains Book Festival and The Montana Festival of the Book.  His work has appeared in the anthologies, Children Remember Their Fathers and Poems Across The Big Sky.  Dave has twice produced, A Feast For The Hunger Moon: An Evening of Poetry, Music, Dance and Art, as part of the Billings Venture Theatre’s Independent Artist Series, as well as WordSongs and Arc of the Communal shows of poetry and music.  His multi-voiced, collaborative poem, "I Conjure A Stubborn Faith," was featured at the Billings Fringe Festival.  His CD of poetry and music, "Wisdom For A Dance In The Street," is available from Gazoobi Tales. '"Bardo Thule" was published in Poems Across the Big Sky II.

Related Content

'Mutation'

By Jan 30, 2017
Ruthanne Reid

by Elizabeth Cain

When you can walk a milefrom your front door in August
and eat wild strawberries,
something changes
inside.

Months later you thrive
when the snow tumbles
down the mountain
and the roads ice up
and you can't even see
your way to the barn.

'Buffalo'

By Nov 14, 2016
Shawn McCready

by Eduardo Chirinos

In days of old, buffalo dotted the plains
with a soft, light brown.

Their hooves fearlessly trampled these pastures.
This was their home, their vast

'After a Terrifying Nap'

By Jan 9, 2017
Daniel Orth

by Michael Earl Craig

Gratitude came down
in the form of a golden
grasshopper.

Not golden like a bar of gold
(an ingot)
or golden like honey
or paint on a football helmet.
It was another kind of gold.

'To the Man in the Jaunty Golf Cap, Wow—

By Nov 7, 2016
Paul Elliott photo

by Rob Carney

I'm glad that wool was saved from coyotes,
glad for winter with its sight lines, glad for trees,

the way they cooperate
by letting go of their leaves.

And I'm glad for the skill of the helicopter pilot,
ski-smooth even in the crosswinds,