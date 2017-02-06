by Dave Caserio

My brother, expecting, thinking, what?

That the wind would waft our father's ashes

Gently out of his hand, convey them

As though a squall of butterflies, as

White bits of the soul, as wafer

Upon the tongue, to dissolve

In holiness and birdsong

Until whatever flutter of spirit

Reconstitutes into desire

For the love that releases him

So it might gather such atoms

Again for another try.

Dave Caserio, a former recipient of a Fellowship in Poetry Award from the New York State Foundation of the Arts, has worked in outreach programs such as the Dodge Poets in the Schools, Humanities Montana Speakers Bureau and the Billings YMCA/Writer’s Voice. He has been an invited poet to the Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival, The Seattle Poetry Festival, The High Plains Book Festival and The Montana Festival of the Book. His work has appeared in the anthologies, Children Remember Their Fathers and Poems Across The Big Sky. Dave has twice produced, A Feast For The Hunger Moon: An Evening of Poetry, Music, Dance and Art, as part of the Billings Venture Theatre’s Independent Artist Series, as well as WordSongs and Arc of the Communal shows of poetry and music. His multi-voiced, collaborative poem, "I Conjure A Stubborn Faith," was featured at the Billings Fringe Festival. His CD of poetry and music, "Wisdom For A Dance In The Street," is available from Gazoobi Tales. '"Bardo Thule" was published in Poems Across the Big Sky II.