MTPR

Gianforte, Quist Weigh-In On Healthcare Bill

By 1 hour ago
  • Screen capture from the American Health Care Act website, https://housegop.leadpages.co/healthcare/.
    Screen capture from the American Health Care Act website, https://housegop.leadpages.co/healthcare/.

Montana didn’t have a vote on the healthcare bill that passed the U.S. House today. The state’s seat has been vacant since Ryan Zinke resigned it in March to become interior secretary.

Today the Greg Gianforte, Republican candidate to replace Zinke, talked to Montana Public Radio about the bill.

"I wasn’t privy to all the dialog in D.C., but it sounds like they’ve got something done, I look forward to studying it," Gianforte says. "I’ve been really clear that any repeal and replace had to do three things: get premiums down, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and protect rural access for Montanans."

Gianforte says he opposed the previous Republican healthcare bill because it did not meet his criteria. The House voted on the new bill today before the Congressional Budget Office had a chance to score it, making direct comparisons to the previous bill difficult.

"This is the problem with Obamacare," says Gianforte. "You know, we were promised a lot of things, and we got into this sticky mess in large part because people back in Congress said, well, we’ve got to pass it to figure out what’s in it. I think we ought to be a little more disciplined in understanding the implications of the bills we’re passing."

We asked Democratic candidate Rob Quist for an interview on the bill. A campaign spokesperson told us, “Rob is in Browning and won't be able to get on the phone,” but they did send a statement.

"No Montanan would vote for this bill," Quist says in the statement.

Quist’s statement also attacks Gianforte:

"He’s all for de-funding Planned Parenthood, which this bill does. Montana deserves a Congressman who will speak out when something as disastrous as this bill that will raise healthcare costs for working Montanans," Quist says.

An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation says that the House bill would raise rates for Montanans buying health insurance in the state’s market for individual policies.

Tags: 
Healthcare
American Health Care Act
Rob Quist
Greg Gianforte
Kaiser Family Foundation
Special Election 2017
Montana politics

Related Content

Comparing Obamacare And GOP Health Bill

By Mar 23, 2017
Health coverage in Montana.
Montana Commissioner of Securities & Insurance

In Montana, more than 47,000 people qualify for tax credits that lower their monthly health insurance premiums. Those tax credits were created by the Affordable Care Act, what some people call Obamacare. Many of those people would see big changes if the Republican healthcare bill in the works in Congress now becomes law.

U.S. House Candidate Rob Quist On Gun Rights, Healthcare, Trump, And More

By Mar 27, 2017
Rob Quist at a campaign stop at Caras Park in Missoula, March 22, 2017.
Josh Burnham

Democratic U.S. House candidate Rob Quist is traveling around Montana holding rallies where he emphasizes  his stand on protecting public lands. He's also been in the news for unpaid debts and tax liens on his property.

MTPR's Sally Mauk talks with the nominee about his positions on everything from gun rights to healthcare and what he thinks of President Trump.

U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte On Public Lands, Trump, Social Issues And More

By Apr 17, 2017
U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte speaks with Sally Mauk during an April 14 interview at MTPR.
Josh Burnham

Republican U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte is running a different kind of campaign than he did when he challenged Governor Steve Bullock in November. He's also more fully embracing President Donald Trump than he did when Trump was a candidate.

In this wide-ranging interview Gianforte answers questions about public lands, coal development and social issues.

Montana's First American Indian Health Director Resigns

By Apr 24, 2017
Mary Lynne Billy-Old Coyote is the director of Montana's Office of American Indian Health.
Courtesy Montana DPHHS

Montana's first-ever director of American Indian Health says she thinks state government lacks the commitment for her to do meaningful work, and is resigning.

Mary Lynn Billy-Old Coyote was appointed by Governor Steve Bullock in March of 2016. She submitted her resignation Saturday.

State Responds To American Indian Health Director Resignation

By Apr 25, 2017
Sheila Hogan is director of Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services
State of Montana

The head of Montana's health department says she is, quote, “disappointed” to learn of the resignation of American Indian Health Director Mary Lynn-Billy Old Coyote.

Billy-Old Coyote submitted her resignation letter Saturday, a little more than a year after she was appointed to the newly created position by Governor Steve Bullock.