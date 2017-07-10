MTPR

Governor Signs Bills Updating Sexual Assault Laws

By 29 minutes ago
  • In Missoula Monday, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, left, joined Sen. Diane Sands, Gov. Steve Bullock and people who helped lawmakers update state sexual assault laws
    In Missoula Monday, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, left, joined Sen. Diane Sands, Gov. Steve Bullock and people who helped lawmakers update state sexual assault laws
    Eric Whitney

Attorney General Tim Fox joined Governor Steve Bullock in Missoula today for a ceremony to sign six bills updating Montana’s sexual assault laws.

They posed with Missoula Democratic Senator Diane Sands, who carried two of the bills, the most prominent of which removes force from the definition of sexual assault.

"That is huge," Sands told a crowd gathered in Missoula's City Council chambers. "It will make it easier for prosecutors to both investigate and prosecute these crimes. It’ll be easier for juries to understand what really goes on in a sexual assault."

Sands said prosecutors have come to her crying because under the old laws, written in the 1970s, people who committed sexual assaults without the threat or use of force could not be convicted.

Another bill signed today helps victims who have a child as the result of a sexual assault sever the parental rights of their assailants. Another extends the statute of limitations to give victims more time to press charges. 

Sands praised several organizations for helping lawmakers draft and pass the new bills, including the Montana Coalition for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, the Missoula Sexual Assault Team, the Montana County Attorney's Association and the Associated Students of the University of Montana and students from other Montana college campuses.  

Tags: 
sexual assault
Montana Legislature
Diane Sands
Steve Bullock
Tim Fox

Related Content

Changes To Montana's Definition Of Rape Get Bipartisan Support In Helena

By Jan 13, 2017
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Today, lawmakers in a state Senate Judiciary Committee passed a largely bipartisan package of bills aiming to update laws on sexual crimes. But later, the committee split along party lines, shutting down efforts to change traffic laws.

Lawmakers in the Montana Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill out of committee that could change what Montana legally defines as rape, and remove force from that definition.

Lawmakers Debate Changes To Montana's Definition Of Rape

By Jan 6, 2017
Montana Capitol, Helena.
William Marcus

During the first week of the 2017 legislative session, senators have discussed a package of 5 bills that could change the future of how sex crimes are prosecuted in Montana. Three of those bills were heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee today, including one to change how state law defines rape.

Sexual Crimes Bills Get First Hearing At Montana Legislature

By Jan 5, 2017
Hearing room.
William Marcus

Thursday morning, The Senate Judiciary committee heard the first two bills in a package of 5 that aim to overhaul state law on sex crimes.

One bill would allow a judge to soften penalties on teenagers who have consensual sex.