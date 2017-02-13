'Love Song'

MTPR
I'm overeasy for you —

After four hardboiled decades
you glaze my heart
icing dissolving on my tongue

Call me your sweet, your dariole, your bonfemme

You'll be my crown roast, my deep dish, my potatoes O'Brien

You'll be my always

my cupful

my round

my fill

Danell Jones
Credit Celia Mangus

Danell Jones has been teaching writing for more than twenty years. She earned her Ph.D. in English literature from Columbia University, where she was awarded both a Whiting Fellowship in the Humanities and a Bennett Cerf Award for her work on Virginia Woolf. 

 Jones’s poetry, fiction, essays, and reviews have appeared in various publications, including the Denver Quarterly, British Writers, Beyond Baroque, and Virginia Woolf: Themes and Variations. She has been a finalist for the Bakeless Poetry Prize and the PEN/Nelson Algren Award for fiction and has won the Jovanovich Award for poetry. She has recently written the introduction to a new edition of Virginia Woolf’s Jacob’s Room.  Danell Jones teaches and lives in Billings, Montana.

