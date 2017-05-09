MTPR

Montana Governor Vetoes Bills On Abortion, Concealed Weapons

By Bobby Caina Calvan - Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Steve Bullock.
    Gov. Steve Bullock.
    Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed a proposal that would bar doctors from performing late-term abortions and another that sought to allow lawmakers to carry concealed weapons in the Capitol and other state property.

The vetoes were among the seven his office announced Tuesday as he continued to sift through a pile of bills sent to him by now-adjourned lawmakers.

Bullock also signed 13 bills into law, including a measure that would require NorthWestern Energy to absorb at least 10 percent of the cost of obtaining electricity on the open market because of power plant outages. The measure by Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman, had a tumultuous path through the Legislature amid intense lobbying against the bill by NorthWestern. The utility was ordered by the Public Service Commission to refund Montana ratepayers $8.2 million when it had to buy electricity after a 2013 outage of the Colstrip coal plant. NorthWestern is contesting the PSC's order.

The governor's veto of the abortion measure was expected, even though it was among the bills Republicans had hoped Bullock would sign in exchange for more Republican votes on a failed infrastructure bonding package.

In his veto message, Bullock said lawmakers should not interfere in "deeply personal medical decisions." The legislation, sponsored by Republican Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell, would have banned late-term abortions by requiring doctors to try to save the life of a viable fetus.

"If this bill were enacted, a woman could be subjected to forced caesarian section or inducement of labor if continuing her pregnancy after viability threatened her life — in violation of established legal precedent," the governor said.

In another key veto, Bullock rejected assertions that allowing legislators to carry concealed firearms would make the Capitol safer. He said current security measures, including the presence of Helena Police officers during legislative sessions, were adequate.

The governor also said the measure sponsored by Rep. Randy Brodehl, R-Kalispell, was too broad by allowing lawmakers to carry concealed weapons not only on Capitol grounds but also at other state facilities such as public college stadiums.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
Steve Bullock
Montana Public Service Commission
Albert Olszewski
guns
abortion
Montana politics

Related Content

Gov Vetoes Restrictions On His Use Of State Plane

By May 5, 2017
Gov. Steve Bullock. File photo.
Corin Cates-Carney

Governor Steve Bullock used his veto pen Thursday to kill what he calls "a regular political game" played by the Legislature, to restrict the governor’s use of the state airplane.

The bill sponsored by Missoula Republican Brad Tschida would have blocked the governor from using the state plane for any activity related to state or federal political campaigns, unless the governor reimburses the state for the costs.

Governor Bullock Faces 260 Bills To Sign Or Veto

By Associated Press May 3, 2017
Gov. Steve Bullock. File photo.
Corin Cates-Carney

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock faces 260 legislative bills that he must soon decide to veto or sign. That's because state legislative leaders held off delivering them until the last minute as political payback for Bullock's decision to use his bill amendment powers to change voting legislation sent to him earlier this year, officials said Wednesday.

Failed Legislation Means Uncertainty For Colstrip's Future

By Zachariah Bryan - UM Community News Service May 3, 2017
The Colstrip Power Plant consists of four separate coal-fired generating units, collectively owned by Puget Sound Energy, Talen Energy, Avista Corporation, PacifiCorp and NorthWestern Energy.
Beth Saboe

When Montana's 2017 Legislature adjourned on April 28, Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, ended almost right where he began.

At the session's beginning, he helped draw up several bills that would help his community, which is facing the impending closure of two out of four units at its massive coal-fired electrical plant. By the time lawmakers left the Capitol, many of the bills – aimed at easing impacts on jobs, tax revenues and real estate – were dead.

Recap Of The 2017 Montana Legislature

By & May 1, 2017
Montana Legislature news

The big state budget bill landed on Governor Steve Bullock’s desk Monday, one of the final acts of the 2017 legislative session, which was gaveled to a close Friday.

MTPR’s Capitol Reporter Corin Cates-Carney joins us for a look at what Montana lawmakers did and didn’t accomplish since convening in January.

Legislature Ends With Mixed Reactions From Democrats, Republicans

By Apr 28, 2017
Gov. Steve Bullock.
Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

The 2017 legislative session came to a chaotic end this morning. Democrats and Republicans fought until the final hour over funding long-term public works projects.

When the final gavel struck, Republicans leaders said they’re proud of their party’s unity and keeping government growth in check. Democrats also talked up their wins, but expressed frustration in being unable to accomplish their major goals.

Bill Would Prohibit Abortions After Five Months Of Pregnancy

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service Apr 12, 2017
Bill Would Prohibit Abortions After Five Months Of Pregnancy

HELENA — The Montana House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that would make it illegal for physicians to perform abortions after five months of pregnancy.

Senate Bill 329 provides an exception for medical emergencies that threaten the life of the mother. The House passed the bill on a 60-40 vote, and will hold a final vote Thursday.