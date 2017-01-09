MTPR

Neo-Nazis Submit Incomplete Application To March In Whitefish

By 2 hours ago
  • People gathered in Whitefish's Depot Park for a
    People gathered in Whitefish's Depot Park for a "Love Not Hate" Rally Saturday, January 7, 2017.
    Nicky Ouellet

City managers in Whitefish say they’ve received an application for a special event permit from a neo-Nazi website. But, it’s incomplete.

A few weeks ago, the Daily Stormer proposed an armed march against Jewish families and businesses in Whitefish in January.

It says it’s defending the parents of Richard Spencer, an emerging white nationalist leader who lives there part time. They say a local realtor urged his mother to sell her local business and donate the profits to the Montana Human Rights Network. The realtor has not commented on the allegation.

Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns says he received a special event application Monday for a march along 2nd Street from Memorial Park to City Hall on January 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He added the city is reviewing the application, but cannot act on an incomplete application.

Chief of Police Bill Dial says local law enforcement has a plan in place if the march occurs and is cooperating with federal, state and county law enforcement, including the FBI. Speaking at the Glacier Country Pachyderm Club meeting in Kalispell last week, Dial said he thinks it’s unlikely the march will happen.

Whitefish Montana
Daily Stormer
Richard Spencer
Chuck Stearns
Bill Dial
anti-semitism
Racism

