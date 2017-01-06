MTPR

Whitefish Police Skeptical Of, Ready For Threatened Nazi March

By 1 hour ago
  • Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial addressing the Glacier Country Pachyderm Club in Kalispell Friday
    Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial addressing the Glacier Country Pachyderm Club in Kalispell Friday
    Nicky Ouellet

Whitefish Chief of Police Bill Dial says he’s doubtful a threatened armed march through Whitefish will actually happen.

A neo-Nazi website is calling for the march on Martin Luther King Day.

The website previously urged readers to target several local residents and businesses with anti-Semitic online harassment in defense of the parents of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Speaking at the weekly Glacier Country Pachyderm Club meeting in Kalispell, Dial said his department and federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are cooperating, and have a plan.

"If they come, if they're going to protest in our city, I want them to understand they're going to do it our way," Dial said, "or we’re going to kick their ass."

The city of Whitefish has not received an application for a parade permit, which is required to march legally. Dial urged people to ignore the march if it occurs, adding law enforcement has, "a good handle on it."

A group in Whitefish is hosting a so-called “Love Not Hate” block party tomorrow. Organizers say the event is a stand against oppression.

Tags: 
Whitefish Montana
Bill Dial
Whitefish Police
Kalispell
Kalispell Pachyderm Club
anti-semitism
Racism

Related Content

Whitefish Group Plans 'Love Not Hate' Rally

By 12 hours ago
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

A group in Whitefish is hosting a so-called "Love Not Hate" rally Saturday, January 7. Organizers are calling the event a stand against oppression.

City Of Great Falls Denounces Intolerance In Whitefish

By Jan 4, 2017

City commissioners in Great Falls passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the city and citizens of Whitefish.

'Celebration Of Lights' Takes On New Meaning As Montana Town Fights Anti-Semitism

By editor Dec 30, 2016

The Jewish community in Whitefish, Mont., has become the target of online harassment by neo-Nazis after Sherry Spencer, the mother of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, wrote online about being asked to sell her downtown properties and donate the profits to the Montana Human Rights Network.

Whitefish Celebrates Hanukkah In Spite Of Harassment

By Dec 28, 2016
One of the paper menorahs Love Lives Here is distributing in Whitefish this Hanukkah
Nicky Ouellet

A few days before the start of Hanukkah, a small group gathered on a street corner in downtown Whitefish, holding stacks of paper menorahs. Joan Vetter Ehrenberg, a volunteer for Love Lives Here, a branch of the Montana Human Rights Network, reads an explanation from the back of the menorah:

"Obviously in response to the anti-semitic targeting of our local friends and neighbors in Whitefish, Love Lives Here invites everyone in the valley to hang a menorah in the window ..."