MTPR

Planned Parenthood Montana Reacts To GOP's Vow To Pull Federal Funding

By 12 minutes ago

Planned Parenthood of Montana says it won’t go away even if congressional Republicans follow through on their vow to defund the organization.

And U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan made it clear this week; Planned Parenthood is about to lose its federal funding.

Defunding the group has long been a goal of anti-abortion conservatives and is now part of the GOP’s plan to repeal Obamacare.

If that happens:

"We will keep our doors open at our health centers and continue to provide those services, including abortion care as well as the other primary preventive services that we offer," says Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Stahl.

But Stahl concedes it won’t be easy to continue without that money.

Planned Parenthood of Montana’s federal funding amounts to about $1.8 million a year. Congress has previously said that Planned Parenthood cannot use that money to provide abortions.

But that doesn’t matter, according to the Montana Family Foundation which strongly opposes abortion.
Foundation President Jeff Laszloffy says that federal funding is still critically important to Planned Parenthood:

"Planned Parenthood uses these dollars to backfill other portions of the budget. So if they don’t get federal funding and they can’t make up portions of their budget on their abortion revenue, then it’s going to be hard for them to stay in business."

Laszloffy says if Planned Parenthood vanished, Montana women could get still access to excellent reproductive health care at any of Montana's community or county health clinics.

Planned Parenthood of Montana’s Martha Stahl points out not all of those local clinics have the capacity to absorb her organization’s clients. She says Planned Parenthood serves about 13,000 patients annually at its five Montana Clinics.

Stahl says Planned Parenthood is now actively planning for the possibility that it may lose its federal funding. If that happens she suggests the group may have to rely more on a donation-based fundraising model.

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood of Montana
Martha Stahl
Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
Montana Family Foundation

Related Content

'Home Ground Radio': MT Planned Parenthood President Martha Stahl

By Brian Kahn Jan 10, 2016
Home Ground Radio with Brian Kahn

This fall Congress came close to shutting down the government to prevent federal funds from going to Planned Parenthood, perhaps the nation’s largest organization providing women’s health care services, from sex education and health screening, to contraception and abortion. Martha Stahl is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Montana, she's our guest today on "Home Ground Radio".

How Violence, Vandalism And Fear Ended Abortion Access In The Flathead

By Jun 19, 2015
Susan Cahill says she had over 400 regular patients that came to her for general family practice medicine.
Corin Cates-Carney

When Zachary Klundt broke into and vandalized All Families Healthcare in Kalispell, in March 2014, he destroyed the only clinic providing abortions in the Flathead Valley.

Now, over a year later, the clinic remains closed, and the building is now used to help people file taxes.

Report: 142,000 Montanans Could Lose Coverage If Obamacare Repealed

By 22 hours ago
A graph from the Montana Budget and Policy Center's New Report
Montana Budget and Policy Center

If Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act, 142,000 Montanans could potentially lose their health insurance coverage.

That’s according to a new report from the Montana Budget and Policy Center.

Montana's Medicaid Expansion Jobs Program Facing Scrutiny

By Nov 21, 2016
Job Service officies statewide, like this one in Kalispell, are offering special help to new Medicaid recipients
Eric Whitney

Medicaid expansion barely passed Montana's Legislature last year. One of the reasons it was able to get enough Republican votes is because it included a component to encourage Medicaid recipients to get jobs, or better-paying jobs, so they could get off of Medicaid and buy their own health insurance.

Tuesday afternoon, a legislative oversight committee is taking a look at how that work component is going.

Montana Hospitals Benefiting From Medicaid Expansion

By Oct 19, 2016
St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Courtesy St. Patrick Hospital

In 2015, the Montana Hospital Association enthusiastically backed Medicaid expansion in Montana. A big reason was that in the first half of the year, they gave away nearly $71 million in free, or “charity” healthcare to people who had no health coverage.

After the legislature narrowly passed Medicaid expansion, Hospital Association President Dick Brown says, "the actual expectation was that charity care would go down, because a lot of the individuals who are now on Medicaid were receiving care at no cost to them, because they couldn’t afford it."