MTPR

A Sixth Democrat Enters The Race For Zinke's House Seat

By 1 hour ago

A sixth Democrat has expressed intent to fill Montana’s House seat if Ryan Zinke is confirmed to lead the Interior Department under President Donald Trump. Nicky Ouellet reports.

Lee Neimark — or "Link,” as everyone in the Flathead Valley knows him — doesn’t have a background in politics, but says that’s an asset in today's political climate.

Lee Neimark of Whitefish is the sixth Democrat to express interest in running for Ryan Zinke's seat in Congress.
Credit Courtesy

"Although I never saw myself heading in this direction, I see the opening, I see the opportunity, I feel it's my responsibility to step up and do what I can," Neimark says.

The Whitefish resident owns a small business, Rock Climb Montana, and is a 15-year ski instructor at Whitefish Mountain Resort, with a history working for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

He says those jobs have prepared him to replace current Representative Ryan Zinke. Last week a Senate committee voted in support of Zinke, who will face a confirmation vote from the full Senate in coming weeks.

"Gather the data, look for the evidence, be truthful, and be honest in your conclusions. That’s going to help," says Neimark.

Neimark says his top issues are education, healthcare, supporting the middle-class and clean energy.

He joins a slew of Democrats vying for the House seat, including state representatives Amanda Curtis and Kelly McCarthy, musician Rob Quist, John Meyer of Bozeman and Dan West of Missoula.

Six Republicans have paid the party's fee to be considered for the nomination as of last Friday.

Tags: 
Lee Neimark
Ryan Zinke
Amanda Curtis
Montana politics
Kelly McCarthy
Rob Quist
John Meyer
Dan West

Related Content

Zinke's Confirmation Vote May Come Next Week, Tester Says

By 1 hour ago
Congressman Ryan Zinke testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee January 17.
CSPAN

While Representative Ryan Zinke awaits a full Senate confirmation vote to become the next secretary of the Interior under Donald Trump’s Administration, many Montanans are left wondering when that vote will actually happen. That includes Senator Jon Tester.

"I've got a notion it will be next week, but remember my crystal ball is awful cloudy, and it could be few weeks out," Tester says.

Senate Committee Advances Zinke's Nomination For Interior Secretary

By Jan 31, 2017
Congressman Ryan Zinke testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee January 17.
CSPAN

It took Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke less  than two minutes to win the backing of the GOP-led Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.

After the 16-6 vote, Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska said, "Congratulations Representative Zinke. We look forward to working with you.” 

Curtis In, Juneau, Schreiner Out Of Race For Zinke's Seat

By Jan 23, 2017
State Rep. Amanda Curtis, D - Butte
Mike Albans

Butte Schoolteacher and State Lawmaker Amanda Curtis made it official Saturday: She is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to run for Montana’s U.S. House seat.

Third Montana Democrat Enters Race For Zinke's House Seat

By Dec 30, 2016
State Representative Kelly McCarthy has expressed interest in running to fill Rep. Ryan Zinke's House seat.
Montana Legislature

A third Montana Democrat has announced interest in the party’s nomination for the state’s lone Congressional seat.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Republican U.S Congressman Ryan Zinke to be the next Secretary of the Interior Department. If Zinke wins that nomination, Democratic Billings State Representative Kelly McCarthy says he'd like to step in to replace him:

Rob Quist Throws His Hat Into Montana's Congressional Race

By Jan 4, 2017
Rob Quist is a familiar name in Montana. The Cut Bank native who now lives in the Flathead is famous as a songwriter and musician. Now he's running for Rep. Ryan Zinke's soon to be vacant seat in Congress.
Courtesy

Rob Quist is a familiar name in Montana. The Cut Bank native who now lives in the Flathead is famous as a songwriter and musician, first as a member of the Mission Mountain Wood Band, and then as a solo artist.

Today, Quist said he now wants a job outside the arts:

Four Republicans Now In The Running For Zinke's House Seat

By Dec 20, 2016
State Senator Scott Sales (R).
Michael Wright

Three more Montana Republicans have announced their intent to replace Congressman Ryan Zinke, if he is confirmed as Secretary of the Interior next year.

State legislators Scott Sales of Bozeman and Daniel Zolnikov of Billings, along with Corvallis resident Gary Carlson, who publishes a conservative newsletter online, all say they are interested the job.