MTPR

Trump Jr To Montanans: If You Like Trump, You'll Like Gianforte

By 26 minutes ago
  • Durina a campaign rally in Hamilton, MT April 21, Donald Trump Jr. told his father's supporters, many wearing red ‘Make America Great Again Hats’, that if they liked Trump, they'd like Greg Gianforte, a software entrepreneur from Bozeman.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Durina a campaign rally in Hamilton, MT April 21, Donald Trump Jr. told his father's supporters, many wearing red ‘Make America Great Again Hats’, that if they liked Trump, they'd like Greg Gianforte, a software entrepreneur from Bozeman.
    Corin Cates-Carney
  • Over 300 supporters line up in Hamilton before a Greg Gianforte, Donald Trump Jr. campaign rally April 21, 2017.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Over 300 supporters line up in Hamilton before a Greg Gianforte, Donald Trump Jr. campaign rally April 21, 2017.
    Rachel Cramer

Republican U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte welcomed the son of the president of the United States to a stage at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds today, raising money and support from a cheering crowd. Gianforte's team and other volunteers say around 600 supporters turned out.

Donald Trump Jr. compared Greg Gianforte to this father during the rally in Hamilton, tapping into a still moving wave of conservative support left over from the November election.

Trump Jr. says he asked if he could come to Montana to help campaign for Gianforte. Tickets to the event cost $35. Gianforte’s Democratic opponent in the May 25 special election is folk musician Rob Quist.

Trump Jr. told his father's supporters, many wearing  red ‘Make America Great Again Hats’, that if they liked Trump, they'd like Greg Gianforte, a software entrepreneur from Bozeman:

"So we have the opportunity to put someone very similar to the person you all voted for for president in Congress again, representing your state. Someone who is a business man. Someone who has actually created jobs," Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. and Gianforte railed against the Obama administration, political correctness, and what they called the liberal elitist media, saying they don’t understand their values and political  message.

"We get lectured every day, what you can and can’t think. What you can  and can’t say. He says what he’s thinking. He says what almost all of you are thinking,” Trump Jr. said of the president.

Outside the doors of the rally hall, across a parking lot and a fence, about a hundred protesters  waving signs lined the street.

Protesters outside the Gianforte campaign rally in Hamilton, MT April 21, 2017.
Credit Rachel Cramer

John Makarowski from Stevensville says he came to protest because he’s concerned about where the country is going, and the state of the environment being left for future generations.

Ever since I woke up on the morning after the election I saw that all our issues are in jeopardy right now with the agenda of Trump and this Republican Congress, Makarowski says.

Trump Jr. and Greg Gianforte will finish up their tour with a rally in Billings and a final rally in Bozeman Saturday. They also plan to hunt prairie dogs over the weekend.

Republican Senator Steve Daines  was at the Hamilton event, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke appeared with Trump Jr. and Gianforte in Kalispell.

Democratic candidate Rob Quist is bringing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to Montana in May. No specific dates or locations for that visit have been announced. 

Tags: 
Greg Gianforte
Donald Trump Jr
Rob Quist
Special Election 2017
Montana politics
Steve Daines
Ryan Zinke
Bernie Sanders

Related Content

Trump Jr. Arrives In Montana To Campaign For Greg Gianforte

By 2 hours ago
Supporters line up ahead of the Greg Gianforte & Donald Trump Jr. Rally in Hamilton April 21, 2017.
Rachel Cramer

Donald Trump Jr. is in Montana to campaign and raise money for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte. The president’s son is joining the Bozeman software entrepreneur turned political hopeful today and tomorrow to rally supporters on a four town tour of the state, in support for Gianforte’s bid for the U.S. House.

Outsider Candidates Leveraging Very Different Reputations In Montana House Election

By Apr 18, 2017
U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
Bree Zender

The two major party candidates for Montana’s U.S. House seat were in Missoula Monday and Tuesday, at events that sharply contrast their different bases of support.

U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte On Public Lands, Trump, Social Issues And More

By Apr 17, 2017
U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte speaks with Sally Mauk during an April 14 interview at MTPR.
Josh Burnham

Republican U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte is running a different kind of campaign than he did when he challenged Governor Steve Bullock in November. He's also more fully embracing President Donald Trump than he did when Trump was a candidate.

In this wide-ranging interview Gianforte answers questions about public lands, coal development and social issues.

U.S. House Candidate Rob Quist On Gun Rights, Healthcare, Trump, And More

By Mar 27, 2017
Rob Quist at a campaign stop at Caras Park in Missoula, March 22, 2017.
Josh Burnham

Democratic U.S. House candidate Rob Quist is traveling around Montana holding rallies where he emphasizes  his stand on protecting public lands. He's also been in the news for unpaid debts and tax liens on his property.

MTPR's Sally Mauk talks with the nominee about his positions on everything from gun rights to healthcare and what he thinks of President Trump.