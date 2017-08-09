'The Write Question' Debuts New Host, New Episodes

The new host of Montana Public Radio’s literary program can’t get her head out of the books. Luckily for Sarah Aronson, who was named host of “The Write Question” this summer, it’s what she loves to do.

“I’m thrilled to read new works,” Aronson said. “And I love that I get to have thoughtful conversations with the authors.”

The new season of “The Write Question” debuts on Thursday, Aug. 17, featuring author Kevin Canty. The show will air on the Montana Public Radio network Thursday nights at 7 p.m.

A talented writer in her own right, Aronson graduated this spring from the University of Montana with a master’s degree in creative writing. For the show, she has had to dive into radio interviewing, recording techniques and editing audio software.

“Sound waves are such a fun art form to tinker with,” she said.

“The Write Question” is entering its 10th year of production. Created by Cherie Newman, who recently retired, the program has featured hundreds of authors from around the western states on MTPR, Yellowstone Public Radio, Spokane Public Radio and stations in Colorado and California.

“We are thrilled to continue our longtime commitment to celebrate the written word on the radio,” said Michael Marsolek, MTPR program director. “I am excited to have Sarah and her talent and enthusiasm working as our new literary liaison. It is a wonderful luxury and important to our mission to have an in-depth conversation with authors from the American West each week in prime time.”

Along with Canty, “The Write Question” will feature Idaho-based poet and novelist Alexandra Teague, Wyoming-based artist and memoirist Neltje, as well as Oregon-born poet and literary translator Michael McGriff in the coming weeks.

“I’m excited to feature up-and-coming talent alongside the gold standard – household names the literary west is known for,” Aronson said.

A handful of the new season’s authors also will arrive in late September for the Montana Book Festival, where audiences can hear them read and discuss their work in person.