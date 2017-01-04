MTPR

Zinke Votes Yes On Lands Transfer Rules Change

The U.S. House took a vote related to public lands yesterday that has Democrats and conservation groups crying foul.

It’s part of a larger rules package that would change how Congress calculates the value of federal public lands when it comes to transferring them to states.

Congressman Ryan Zinke has be chosen as President-elect Trump's nominee for secretary of Interior.

Right now, lawmakers have to take into account the value of revenue public lands bring in, like from grazing or mineral leases, and subtract that from government revenue if they want to transfer federal lands to states.

The rules change would eliminate that accounting, and say that land transfers are budget neutral.

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke voted for the rules package. He declined an interview request, and his office issued a six-word reply: "Ryan Zinke’s position has not changed."

Zinke has repeatedly stated his opposition to the sale or transfer of public lands ownership to states. But in June Zinke did vote for a House bill that would allow state leaders to manage some federal parcels as demonstration projects.

Zinke is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of Interior, pending Senate confirmation hearings.

Following the House vote, Montana’s Republican Senator Steve Daines said, "I continue to strongly oppose the transfer of federal lands to the states while fighting to improve the management of those lands."

Democratic Senator Jon Tester called the move, "an underhanded assault on Montana’s outdoor economy."

Both the Montana Wilderness Association and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers expressed strong opposition to the House vote on the proposed rules change.

Tags: 
Ryan Zinke
public land
Montana Wilderness Association
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Montana politics

Analyzing Zinke And Juneau's Public Lands Positions

By Aug 8, 2016
Montana Politics & Legislature

For the past two months the candidates for Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House have attacked each other on the issue of public lands.

At times, the maneuvering in this political joust has missed striking a mark of complete truth as Democrat Denise Juneau and Republican Ryan Zinke attempt to gain an edge before the November election.

Montana Environmental Groups Have Mixed Reactions To Zinke's Interior Nomination

By Nate Hegyi Dec 15, 2016
The Department of Interior is tasked with management and conservation of most federal land and natural resources.

Environmental organizations reacted Wednesday to reports that Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Interior. The Interior Department and other U.S. agencies control almost a third of Montana’s land and even more of the vast amounts of coal, oil and natural gas that lay beneath it.

Zinke has been critical of federal land management and has advocated for more development of coal, oil and natural gas. However he's also an outspoken supporter of keeping public lands in federal hands.

Saldin: Zinke A Typical And Surprising Pick For Interior

By Dec 14, 2016
Rep. Ryan Zinke is rumored to be President-elect Trump's nominee for secretary of the Interior.
Eric Whitney

The news that Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke is apparently President-elect Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Interior is still reverberating across the country and in Montana. For perspective, we’re now joined by Rob Saldin, a political science professor at the University of Montana, and analyst for MTPR. I asked him for his initial impression of the news:

Trump Taps Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke To Lead Interior Department

By Jessica Taylor Dec 14, 2016

Updated Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke to be his interior secretary, the transition team announced Thursday morning.

Zinke is a first-term congressman and a former Navy SEAL commander who served in Iraq and was awarded two Bronze Stars. He was re-elected to a second term last month with 56 percent of the vote.