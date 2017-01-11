MTPR

Neo-Nazi March Through Whitefish Postponed, Organizer Says

  • Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

The neo-Nazi website proposing an armed march through Whitefish on Martin Luther King Day now says it's postponing its planned demonstration, after failing to submit a complete event permit application earlier this week.

Andrew Anglin writes he hopes to reschedule the march, which he says will be attended by 200 skinheads from the Bay Area, for sometime in February. He writes he will march without a permit, but doing so on short notice is "problematic."

Anglin says the march is in defense the parents of Richard Spencer, an emerging white nationalist leader who lives in Whitefish part time.

Chief of Whitefish Police Bill Dial says local law enforcement has a plan in place if the march occurs and is cooperating with federal, state and county law enforcement, including the FBI. Dial said he thinks it’s unlikely the march will happen.

Tags: 
Whitefish Montana
anti-semitism
Racism
Andrew Anglin
Richard Spencer
Bill Dial

